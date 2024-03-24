NCAA Tournament: Tip time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Sweet 16 game vs. Clemson

No need to set an alarm this time, but you may need to find an excuse to leave work early to watch Arizona’s return to the Sweet 16.

The second-seeded Wildcats will take on No. 6 Clemson in the NCAA Tournament West Region semifinals at 4:09 p.m. PT Thursday in Los Angeles, with the game airing on CBS. The other Sweet 16 game at Crypto.com Arena, between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Alabama, will tip 30 minutes after the UA/Clemson game ends.

Arizona (27-8) is in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years but the first time in the West since 2017. It will be facing a team in Clemson (23-11) that is makes its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2018 and fifth in school history, compared to 21st for the Wildcats.

The UA is 3-0 against the Tigers, winning both sides of a home-and-home in 2011-12 and as well as in the second round of the 1989 NCAA tourney.

Arizona is looking to make the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015, which was also held in what was then called Staples Center.