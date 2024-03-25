Tracking the comings and goings for Arizona women’s basketball

The NCAA transfer portal for undergraduate basketball players opened on Monday, Mar. 18. Graduate students were allowed to enter the portal before that date, but undergrads who wanted immediate eligibility next fall could not enter until that date.

Over 500 undergraduates had put their names into the portal on the women’s side of the game by the middle of last week. There were approximately the same number of graduate students looking for new landing spots, making it over 1,000 players already up for grabs.

Will anyone grab them? The latest numbers come from 2021. They show that 41 percent of scholarship athletes in Division I women’s basketball do not get another scholarship. The 59 percent who do get aid at a new school do not necessarily get it at the same level. Many drop down, either by choice or because it’s the only option once they decide to leave.

There are already players available that could help Arizona. Taking a page out of last year’s Ole Miss playbook, the Wildcats are already touting the accomplishments of transfers who joined the program during the tenure of head coach Adia Barnes.

So much talent! These transfer players have made an impact in our program! Who's next?

Arizona already has a short bench. Six weeks ago Barnes said that she would not be surprised to lose some players to the portal again this season. While the four freshmen and Courtney Blakely publicly stated their intention to return on Feb. 27, there’s always a chance they reconsider that decision.

“So am I positive that every single person is going to come back next year?” Barnes asked rhetorically on Feb. 9. “Absolutely not...I’m pretty positive that more than one person (will leave). So then, look at the roster. I don’t want to go sign six portal kids, because that’s the problem. So a lot will determine who stays...You never know with kids.

"At the end of the year, I didn’t think Paris (Clark) would be unhappy playing 15, 20 minutes. So I think it’s like...you don’t know outside influence. You don’t know what they’re being offered other places, but I would be shocked if we didn’t lose two people. And so, if you look at the roster, then it gets slim. And then I don’t want to be in the situation where I gotta go get seven portal kids because then you’re in that same situation. You recruit them a short amount of time. It’s like cyclical. So that’s why it was so important for me to really keep this core right now.

"Will we keep them? Who knows? I’m pretty positive. I’d say 98 percent, but there’s a 2 percent. Who knows? Their mom might be mad that they didn’t average enough or didn’t get as many touches on a whim. You don’t know that. But I’m pretty sure. Like Skylar (Jones), Jada (Williams)—they’ve already told me—but kids, they have so much outside stuff.”

Outgoing

Entered transfer portal

Kailyn Gilbert: Removed from the official roster on Monday, Mar. 18. Entered the portal on the same day according to multiple sources.

Left team

Maya Nnaji: Removed from the official roster on Monday, Mar. 18. No known reports of entering the portal. She previously told the media that she planned to play professional basketball after she completed medical school.

Out of eligibility

Esmery Martinez

Helena Pueyo

Incoming

Class of 2024 commitments

Lauryn Swann , G from Long Island Lutheran High School and Exodus NYC

, G from Long Island Lutheran High School and Exodus NYC Katarina Knežević , SF from Serbian national team (U18, U20, senior) and Spar Gran Canaria (Spain)

, SF from Serbian national team (U18, U20, senior) and Spar Gran Canaria (Spain) Mailien Rolf, G from German national team (U18 and U20) and Rheim-Main (Germany)

Transfers

No known transfers at this time.

This story will be updated as announcements of transfers into or out of the program are made.