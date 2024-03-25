 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NCAA Tournament: Betting odds for Arizona vs. Clemson Sweet 16 matchup

By Ezra Amacher
/ new
2024-ncaa-tournament-betting-odds-for-arizona-vs-clemson-sweet-16-draftkings-sportsbook Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In beating Dayton on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16, the Arizona Wildcats covered in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Tommy Lloyd. Arizona can make it two-in-a-row on Thursday.

No. 2 seed Arizona (27-8) is a 7-point favorite over No. 6 seed Clemson (23-11) in the Sweet 16, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 152 for the 4:09 p.m. PT tip, which will air on CBS.

Arizona is coming off a 78-68 win over Dayton in a game it was favored to win by 9.5 points. Before Thursday, the Wildcats were 0-5 against the spread in the Big Dance under Lloyd. Arizona was a 20.5-point in the opening round game against No. 15 Long Beach State. The Wildcats just barely failed to cover, winning 85-65.

For the season, Arizona is 22-13 against the spread. The under has hit in 19 of 35 games.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...