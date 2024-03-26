What to watch for as Arizona football begins spring practice

The first of 15 spring practices for Arizona football gets underway Tuesday afternoon. And while a lot of the players are the same from the year before, so much else is completely different.

Gone is Jedd Fisch and 90 percent of his coaching staff, in his place Brent Brennan and a mix of assistants he brought over from San Jose State, former UA players and coaches and a few with head coaching experience.

The online spring roster includes 91 players, with a handful of prep signees and transfers set to arrive in the summer.

Here’s what to watch for during spring ball, which wraps April 27 in Arizona Stadium with the annual Spring Game:

The newcomers

There are more than a dozen players on the spring roster that were not part of the 2023 team that won 10 games and beat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. That includes the bulk of the transfers the Wildcats added in the winter, including several expected to make an instant impact.

Running back Quali Conley and defensive lineman Tre Smith followed Brennan to Tucson from San Jose State, with Conley rushing for 842 yards and six touchdowns and adding 27 catches for 269 yards and Smith led the Spartans with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Ex-UC Davis defensive lineman Chubba Ma’ae figures to start right away on the interior, while former Tennessee safety Jack Luttrell—who signed with the UA before Fisch departed—figures to be in the mix for the rotation on the back line.

Arizona also made a late add in defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a 4-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class who has played at both Texas A&M and Louisville.

The schemes

Fisch called the plays during his tenure, using a pro-style system that had Arizona in the top 30 on offense the past two seasons. What will Dino Babers do in the first season of his second stint at UA as offensive coordinator?

We’ll just have to wait and see, because Babers was coy about his scheme when asked multiple times last week.

“Everybody wants to know the the answer to that question, not only people that are here but also people who are recruiting against us,” he said. “What I will say is this: I’ve been in enough offenses that have been successful, and I’ve been in enough offenses that maybe were not successful. The most important thing is that you need to do what they’re capable of doing. Anything they have expertise in, a skill in, we will definitely exploit that to the best of our ability.”

In other words, don’t expect too drastic of a change when considering how well Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan clicked under the previous system. Then again, their long history together could make them work well in any scheme, but odds are a good number of the concepts will stay the same.

As for defense, Duane Akina has said he intends to stick with the bulk of Johnny Nansen’s 4-2-5 alignment that made such big improvements from 2022 to 2023. His background in the secondary will thus give an opportunity for defensive line coach Joe Seumalo and linebackers coach Danny Gonzales to contribute to the scheme.

Position battles

Arizona has open starting positions at running back, wide receiver, tight end and one offensive line, while on defense the front seven has a lot of holes to fill. Final decisions aren’t likely to be made on any of these until preseason training camp, especially with more than 10 open scholarships that can be used on post-spring transfers as well as a few additions that won’t arrive until June like ex-New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and former Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton.

Still, who runs with the first team across the board will be worth noting, because despite the amount of returning starters it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the new staff go with a clean slate for most starting jobs.

Conley and Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke are the only running backs with college snaps, but redshirt freshman Brandon Johnson and true freshman Jordan Washington will get plenty of run in the spring. Same goes for true freshmen Brandon Phelps at receiver and Dylan Tapley at tight end, though there are a slew of returners like receivers Kevin Green Jr., Jackson Holman, Devin Hyatt, AJ Jones and Malachi Riley and tight ends Keyan Burnett (who has made four starts), Roberto Miranda and Dorian Thomas itching to prove themselves to the new staff.

Though there are four starters back on the offensive line, new O-line coach Josh Oglesby is likely to test players out at multiple positions. And the defensive line, assuming Seumalo runs anywhere close to as deep as Nansen did, could see a dozen different players both new and old cycling through there in the spring.

Linebacker Jacob Manu and most of the secondary are set, but there is a need for a second LB and the ‘Star’ position that’s this defense’s version of a hybrid linebacker/nickel corner. Stars coach Brett Arce named off at least six players, led by DJ Warnell Jr., who could get a look at that spot in the spring.

The vibe

During Fisch’s three years in charge all spring and most preseason practices were open to the public, an effort to help reconnect to an apathetic fan base. And it worked.

Brennan is keeping things open, at least for the spring, and it will be worth comparing how the atmosphere is under his leadership compared to Fisch. The latter had an NFL mindset, and that showed during practices, with a good amount of revelry but still a business-like approach.

Expect a little more of a ‘getting to know you’ vibe from this spring, since other than lifting and conditioning there’s been no on-field interactions between the players and coaches (other than holdover Akina and some analysts).