Why Arizona will (or will not) make the Final Four

The Arizona Wildcats are two wins away from advancing to the Final Four for the first time in 23 years. To get there, No. 2 seed Arizona will have to win the West Regional in Los Angeles by getting past No. 6 Clemson and the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Alabama.

Arizona is considered by oddsmakers, including DraftKings Sportsbook, and some analytics to be the favorite to win the Regional. After all, the Wildcats boast a top-10 offense and defense, have Final Four experience on their side in the form of Keshad Johnson, Caleb Love, and Oumar Ballo, and have a multitude of scorers.

Arizona has also shown a propensity to lose games it shouldn’t, usually because of lackluster defense or a key scorer going cold at the wrong time.

Here is why Arizona will or won’t make the Final Four.

Why Arizona will make the Final Four

Arizona is a well-balanced machine

One of Arizona’s strengths this season is its ability to turn to different players on different nights to get the team going. The Wildcats’ first two games of the NCAA Tournaments demonstrated their balance and depth.

Against Long Beach State, Love’s shot wasn’t falling, especially from long distance. Kylan Boswell, Pelle Larsson, and Johnson gave Arizona the shooting touch it needed to out-run the Beach. All five starters ended in double figures.

Two days later versus Dayton, it was Boswell who went cold from the field after injuring himself in the first half. Jaden Bradley scored 12 points off the bench and assumed point guard duties during critical stretches. Motiejus Krivas also provided a spark when Ballo was struggling with Dayton’s pick-and-roll.

“The beautiful thing is I don’t have to sit there and worry about one guy playing great for us to win,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the Dayton victory. “That’s a real luxury.”

Arizona’s opponents in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight won’t compete with the UA’s depth.

Experience, venue are on the Wildcats’ side

Arizona has the postseason experience to match up well against any of the remaining teams in the West Region. Factor in Arizona’s huge geographical advantage over Clemson, UNC and Alabama, and it’s easy to see why sportsbooks and pundits like Arizona’s chances.

Arizona players have drawn on past March runs – whether with the Wildcats or another team – to fuel their play this tournament.

Love and Johnson have played in the last two national title games, while Ballo was part of the Gonzaga team that made it to the title game in 2021. Bradley was the starting point guard most of last season for the No. 1 overall seed Crimson Tide.

“Having that experience in close games, it really helps,” said Larsson on Saturday. “Three guys have been to the Final Four, JB was on the No. 1 team last year, so it feels like we’re more mature and ready, for sure.”

Arizona also gets to play in front of a pro-Wildcats crowd. While Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) has been a House of Horrors in the past, playing in Southern California means thousands more Arizona fans will be in attendance than supporters of the three Southeastern teams.

Why Arizona won’t make the Final Four

Faltering guard play

Now it’s time to play devil’s advocate. As readers of this site know too well, Arizona has shown a propensity this season to perform below its potential, even in games it would seem the team has plenty of motivation to win.

Arizona’s struggles can almost always be tied back to guard play.

Boswell, as an 18-year-old, still goes through bouts of inconsistency where he loses focus on defense, gets tentative shooting the ball and makes ill-thought passes. Boswell played tremendous against LBSU but faltered in the second round versus Dayton after hitting his funny bone going up for a rebound. The hot-cold performances Thursday and Saturday are reflective of his sophomore season.

“Kylan is a growing player,” Lloyd said last week. “I think we still forget, he’s young. ... So maybe there’s been some inconsistencies there, and that’s probably due to just his lack of experience. But I see him growing and I see him growing by the day. We all know, when he plays well, there’s a good opportunity that we play well.”

Love is also prone to stretches of inconsistency. The Pac-12 Player of the Year is shooting below his season FG average in the NCAA Tournament and has made just 10 of his last 41 3-point attempts.

Arizona probably can't afford Love to shoot sub-40% in both the next two games and expect to advance.

If Boswell and Love both don’t play well on the same night, it could be catastrophic to Arizona’s chances.

Struggle to adapt to slower pace

Of the three remaining teams in the West Region, Clemson might be Arizona’s toughest matchup based on the Tigers’ style of basketball.

Clemson know how to muck it up, which could disturb Arizona’s preferred up-and-down pace. Clemson is among the best remaining teams at slowing down opposing offenses. The Tigers force opponents to use 18 seconds per possession. Arizona’s typical possession is closer to 15 seconds.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin was asked yesterday by Colin Cowherd who he would pick outside UConn to win the title. He chose Arizona but offered this caveat.

“They’re a team that if they get put in the half court, they frustrated,” Cronin said. “They don’t practice that way.”

If Arizona gets past Clemson, its Elite Eight opponent would play at a higher tempo similar to what the Wildcats like to play.

Below is a handy reference of how Arizona compares to other Sweet 16 teams of adapting to different paces.

Trapezoid of Excellence - Sweet 16 update⬇️

(hint: it works)



Teams that can play slow AND fast & adapt to different style opponents have a better chance at winning in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/YdDSEuJs81 — Ryan Hammer (@ryanhammer09) March 25, 2024

Contrary to what Cronin believes, Arizona will spend a lot of time practicing this week at a slower pace.

