NCAA Tournament: Clemson expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

The Elite Eight is just one win away for Arizona, and in that game it would face either a foe it has already beaten or one that no longer had use for the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Whether it’s Alabama or North Carolina, there’s no shortage of storylines for the Wildcats.

But first they have to get past No. 6 seed Clemson, one of the few surprise teams in the Sweet 16. The Tigers (23-11) are in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018, which was also under coach Brad Brownell, and happen to have regular-season wins over ‘Bama and UNC.

To better understand the UA’s opponent Thursday night in the West Region semis in Los Angeles, we reached out to Will Harper of SB Nation sister site Shakin’ in the Southland for some insight. Here are his splendid answers to our ordinary questions:

AZ Desert Swarm: Clemson is the second-lowest seed to advance to the Sweet 16 this year, doing so by easily beating a trendy upset pick in New Mexico and then stifling Baylor’s potent offense. Which of those games was more representative of how the Tigers looked during the regular season?

Will Harper: “Both of Clemson’s tournament performances have been reminiscent of how Clemson looked back in the beginning of the season: efficient offensive play paired with strong defensive efforts. New Mexico was a scary first-round opponent, but it was awesome to watch our Tigers totally disrupt Baylor’s high-powered offense. Our defensive length really stymied the Bears on offense and allowed for a lot of transitional points. Funnily enough, some of the regular season demons were still evident in both games, but ultimately Clemson was able to turn in two strong performances to punch its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.”

Speaking of pre-NCAA Tournament, Clemson started the year 11-1 but then lost 6 of 9, and also dropped 3 of 4 heading into March Madness. What led to these lulls?

“Clemson basketball fans are well accustomed to watching our Tigers race out to a hot streak, only to collapse into mediocrity and disappointment midway through the regular season. This year it seemed like we were doomed to repeat that trend, especially after that torrid stretch you highlighted in which Clemson dropped six games in nine contests. I can best summarize this team as being streaky—when these guys are locked in they can play with anyone in the country. Joe Girard, PH Hall, Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin are a powerful front, but they have also been susceptible to completely disappearing for a game at random. Over-reliance on shooting the three has doomed us in several close games too, such as the Georgia Tech loss.”

PJ Hall is the Tigers’ leading scorer but also the most foul-prone player on the team, getting disqualified 7 times this season. What does he need to do to stay on the court, and is that possible when likely going up against Arizona’s Oumar Ballo?

“Hall has been a backbone of this team for sure, despite his tendency to foul out. His presence on the court opens up so much for his teammates, and his ability to consistently find points in the paint has kept the team alive in many a close game. That being said, Brownell needs to have Hall write ‘I will not foul out aggressively’ 100 times before Thursday’s game. He has a tendency to play a little emotionally in tight games, something he needs to avoid against Ballo if Clemson is to have him for the full game.”

Unlike many teams nowadays, Clemson appears to be homegrown and not dependent on transfers. The exception is former Syracuse guard Joe Girard, the team’s best 3-point shooter. How important is he to the offense, and what happens if he has an off night?

“Brownell has never been afraid to use the transfer portal, but you’re right in that he also seems gets the most out of his seniors who have stuck with the program for several years. This year Clemson fans have been treated to the star transfer Joe Girard, who while his 3-point shooting is his best strength he is also Clemson’s most efficient free-throw shooter, sitting at 95 percent on the year. When Girard is draining his attempts from beyond the arc, Clemson’s interior play can really open up. Unfortunately, he has definitely had games where he seems to fall off the map (New Mexico, Georgia Tech) and go MIA for long stretches. When this happens, Clemson usually witnesses one of Hunter or Hall stepping up in a big way to compensate, or they take an L. The Tigers are capable of winning without his deadly shooting, but they are a much more complete team when he is on.”

What is the one thing that has to happen for Clemson to win, as well as the one thing that cannot happen?

“Girard and Hall are key to this Clemson squad, but the real hero of the tournament so far has been Chase Hunter. Despite below-average games from Girard and Hall against New Mexico and Baylor, Hunter stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam in both contests. He has been on fire and must stay hot for Clemson to have a chance against Arizona. In that same thread, I don’t think the Tigers can afford for Hall or Girard to have another mediocre night. Hunter has been unbelievable, but he really needs his fellow seniors to step up and play at a similar level.”

Prediction time. Does Arizona continue its push to being a hometown representative in the Final Four or does Clemson its first Elite Eight since 1980? Give us a score pick.

“After being proven wrong against Baylor, how can I pick against our Tigers with a chance at the Elite Eight on the line? Clemson is returning to the level of play we saw early in the season, and I like to think they will remain focused for this one too. I’ll call it Clemson winning 76-74. Good luck!”