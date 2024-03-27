NCAA Tournament: 3 keys to an Arizona win over Clemson

LOS ANGELES—Arizona comes into its second Sweet 16 in the last three years as the favorite over Clemson, the line currently sitting at -7.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The second-seeded Wildcats haven’t been an underdog in an NCAA Tournament game since 2016, when they were a pick’em against Wichita State.

The oddsmakers have the UA at +120 to win the West Region, the best chance of the four remaining teams to advance to the Final Four.

What will it take for second-seeded Arizona (27-8) to beat the Tigers (23-11) on Thursday in Los Angeles? Here are the three most important things that need to happen:

Spread out the scoring

Arizona has four players averaging double figures, with Kylan Boswell right behind at 9.8 points per game. Yet it’s also had 25 instances of reserves scoring 10 or more in a game, most recently in the second-round win over Dayton when Jaden Bradley had 12 off the bench.

The Wildcats are 27-3 when at least four players reach double figures, including 17-1 when there are five or more. The only loss was in double overtime to FAU.

When three or fewer get to 10? Zero wins in five games, including the losses at USC and to Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals.

Avoid live ball turnovers

The Wildcats turn the ball over on 16.1 percent of possessions, which ranks 109th nationally, giving it away 12 times per game. But four of the last five games have seen at least 14 turnovers, with 39 total steals by opponents in those contests.

An empty possession is never good, but ones that happen in real time can be the most dangerous. Arizona has been good at getting back in transition after a takeaway, though two weeks ago the Ducks had 15 of their 67 points off turnovers and USC had 17 points off turnovers in the regular-season finale.

Clemson is one of the worst teams in the country in forcing turnovers, getting only 9.4 per game and just 13.8 percent of the time.

Get to the line

If this game comes down to the free throw line, Arizona needs to have a major edge in foul shot attempts because Clemson is one of the best in the country in that area. The Tigers shoot 78.8 percent, with every starter making at least 74.7 and senior Joe Girard III going 114 of 120 (95 percent).

But Clemson gives up more free throws than it takes, including both NCAA tourney games. That’s music to Arizona’s ears, as the Wildcats have taken more foul shots than their opponents in 27 of 35 games.

Clemson’s leading scorer, 6-foot-10 senior PJ Hall, has fouled out seven times this season, while 6-8 Ian Schieffelin has fouled out twice.

Arizona is shooting 71.8 percent from the line for the season but hasn’t hit that mark the last five games, so volume trips will be helpful.

