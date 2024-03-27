NCAA Tournament notebook: Sweet 16 win would tie Tommy Lloyd for most victories in 1st 3 seasons

When Tommy Lloyd was hired by Arizona a little short of three years ago, the reaction not surprisingly mixed. The school had made the choice to put a career assistant in charge of a program that has a national title and four Final Four appearances, albeit none in 20 years, and plenty of former players were unhappy about the decision.

“They had a right to feel that way,” Lloyd said Wednesday. “This is an amazing program, and it’s an amazing legacy and an amazing tradition. Did I not know myself so well, I probably would have wondered what the heck are they doing hiring an assistant coach from the WCC.”

If the second-seeded Wildcats (27-8) get past No. 6 Clemson (23-11) in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night it will be Lloyd’s 89th win. That will tie him with Brad Stevens and Brad Underwood for most by a first-time head coach in the first three seasons.

Stevens went 89-15 from 2007-10 at Butler, making the NCAA title game that third season. He took the Bulldogs to the finals again the following year and went 166-49 in six seasons before jumping to the NBA.

Underwood is currently in his seventh year at Illinois, where he has the Fighting Illini in their first Sweet 16 since 2005—too soon? Before that he went 89-14 in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin to begin his coaching career.

Lloyd, sitting at 88-19, has led Arizona to a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in three straight NCAA tournaments. The last time that happened was from 1988-91 when Lute Olson had a top-two seed in four consecutive tourneys.

Brownell’s tenure at Clemson a rarity in modern college basketball

Hired by Clemson in 2010 after successful stints at UNC-Wilmington and Wright State, Brad Brownell is the third longest-tenured coach left in the NCAA Tournament. Only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (25th season) and Purdue’s Matt Painter (19th season) have been at their current schools longer.

That he’s still with the Tigers is an anomaly considering the current state of the game.

Brownell is both the winningest and losingest coach in Clemson history, going 264-188 in 14 seasons. He’s won 20-plus six times but this is just his fourth NCAA appearance, first since 2021, along with four trips to the NIT including last year.

“I’ve been lucky,” Brownell said of the support he’s received from Clemson’s administration, which in 2022 extended his contract through 2025-26. “I’ve had great support for 14 years. I think we’ve had a consistent program. We’d like to have made the NCAA Tournament a couple more times. Last year was excruciatingly painful as we were one of the last teams left out. Happened to us in 2019 as well.”

Clemson hasn’t had a losing season under Brownell since 2012-13, his third. In that time fellow ACC teams Florida State, Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame have both made the Elite Eight and finished below .500.

“We’re fifth in the ACC in wins over the last five to seven years,” Brownell said. “That would be a great bar question, right? We would not be somebody that people would think that. But we’ve been very consistent. I think we have a lot of respect from the coaches in our league.”

By the numbers

This is Arizona’s 20th trip to the Sweet 16, ninth-most in NCAA history. The Wildcats are 11-8 in this round, having lost the last two regional semifinal games in 2022 and 2017.

The UA is playing in Los Angeles in the postseason for the first time since 2015, when it fell to Wisconsin in the West Region final. It’s 6-3 in the City of Angels in the NCAA tourney, winning first- and second-round games there in 1988 en route to its first Final Four and then clinched the second one in 1994 in LA.

The No. 6 seed is the one Arizona has faced the least in the NCAA tourney, going 2-0 including a win over Xavier in the 2015 Sweet 16.