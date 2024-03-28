Arizona vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 2nd-seeded Arizona Wildcats, in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years, take on the 6th-seeded Clemson Tigers in the NCAA Tournament West Region semifinals.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-Clemson game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2023

Thursday, March 28, 2023 Time: 4:09 p.m. PT

4:09 p.m. PT Location: Crytpo.com Arena; Los Angeles, Calif.

Crytpo.com Arena; Los Angeles, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is 152.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 70 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Clemson on?

Arizona-Clemson will be televised on CBS. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Clemson online?

The stream of Arizona-Clemson can be viewed at NCAA.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Clemson on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Clemson on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Clemson?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Clemson pregame coverage: