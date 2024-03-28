NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Clemson game thread

It’s Game Day!
The 2nd-seeded Arizona Wildcats, in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years, take on the 6th-seeded Clemson Tigers in the NCAA Tournament West Region semifinals.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Clemson game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 4:09 p.m. PT
- Location: Crytpo.com Arena; Los Angeles, Calif.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 7-point favorite and the over/under is 152.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 70 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Clemson on?
Arizona-Clemson will be televised on CBS. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Clemson online?
The stream of Arizona-Clemson can be viewed at NCAA.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Clemson on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Clemson on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Clemson?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Clemson pregame coverage:
