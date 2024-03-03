Kenny Lofton, guard for 1988 Final Four team, joins Arizona Ring of Honor

1hTo most sports fans, Kenny Lofton is known as the speedy center fielder who took Major League Baseball by storm in the 1990s with his base running and fielding abilities.

To Arizona fans, Lofton is better known for his basketball attributes and the legacy he helped create as one of the Wildcats to lead the school to its first ever Final Four in 1988.

On Saturday, Lofton was finally recognized for his contributions to Arizona basketball by being inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor. Lofton, a guard at Arizona from 1986-89, is the 33rd player to join the Ring of Honor.

Lofton played 128 games in an Arizona uniform. He left the school as the career-leader in steals (200) and set a then-program record 67 steals as a senior. Lofton recorded 618 points and 329 assists over four seasons while shooting 37% from the 3-point line.

Lofton came off the bench for the 1987-88 team that made it the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Back in Tucson on Saturday to see his name unveiled at McKale Center, Lofton called the honor “unexpected.”

“Coming back to McKale and seeing those guys’ names up in the rafters and just knowing how special this is with the UofA. UofA is a program when I came in in ‘85-86, the team just flourished and we took off,” Lofton said.

Growing up in East Chicago, Indiana, Lofton knew that baseball was probably his future, but it was basketball that afforded him a full ride scholarship to college.

When Lofton arrived at Tucson, the Arizona basketball program was “almost nonexistent” in its national perception. The Wildcats’ 1988 Final Four run “showed that Arizona basketball is on the map now,” Lofton said.

Though Lofton saw consistent minutes playing under Lute Olson – he started 21 games as a sophomore and all 33 games as senior – he could tell early on that he didn’t have a professional future in basketball the way teammates Sean Elliott, Steve Kerr, Sean Rooks and Jud Buechler would.

“I wasn’t going to get no shots off,” Lofton said, half-joking. “I had to go to a different sport. I knew this wasn’t going to be my time.”

The Houston Astros’ Clark Crist, a member of the 1980 Arizona College World Series winning team, invited Lofton for workouts and as Lofton put it, “That was all she wrote.”

Surprisingly, Lofton only had one official at-bat at Arizona. He mostly played junior varsity games.

“What I called them the minor league games, so to speak, showed that I had some talent and I had some skills, but I was just rusty,” Lofton said. “I knew eventually knowing who I am and what I’m all about that I’m going to get myself to that next level because that was who I am as an individual.”

The Astros drafted Lofton in the 17th round of the 1988 MLB Draft. Three years later, Lofton found himself back in Tucson where he led the Astros’ Triple A affiliate, the Toros, to a Pacific Coast League title. That was enough to get Lofton promoted to the big leagues in September 1991.

Lofton went on to have a 17-year career in MLB, making six All-Star teams and winning four Gold Glove Awards. Lofton credited his basketball background for the hops and timing it took to make home run-stealing catches in the outfield.

“If I didn’t have the basketball ability I had, I don’t know if I would have been able to understand getting up over the wall and make it look so easy as I did,” he said.