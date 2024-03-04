Arizona men’s basketball returns to Top 5 of Associated Press poll

Since the Associated Press poll began in the 1940s, only six schools have spent more time in the Top 5 than Arizona. None of them are currently up there with the Wildcats.

The UA climbed one spot to No. 5 in the latest AP poll after wins over ASU and Oregon last week. The Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) are in the Top 5 for the 10th time this season and 174th time in school history, seventh-most all-time.

Arizona has won nine of 10 and is a half-game up on No. 18 Washington State (23-7, 14-5) for first place. The Wildcats’ only loss during that span was to the Cougars, who own the tiebreaker for first, but Arizona clinches the regular season title and No. 1 seed in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament with wins at UCLA and USC this weekend.

Other ranked teams Arizona has played this season are No. 3 Purdue, No. 9 Duke and No. 16 Alabama.

This is the 54th consecutive week the UA has been ranked, the fourth-longest active streak in Division I behind Houston (82), Kansas (61) and Tennessee (56).