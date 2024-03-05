Senior leadership, a rarity around these parts in recent years, makes this Arizona team different from the rest

Arizona men’s basketball celebrated its seniors on Saturday in the best way possible, with a decisive victory over Oregon.

The afternoon featured framed jerseys and speeches, along with the usual pageantry we see in such a game other than the clinching of a conference championship, which Arizona is likely to own or share a week from now.

But during the game, which the Cats won 103-83 while often holding a lead even greater than the the final score, Arizona showed what makes it dangerous and, when compared to recent teams that ended the season with high expectations, different.

Seniors.

Four of the five the team honored Saturday—Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Oumar Ballo and Keshad Johnson—are starters who just so happen to be the top four scorers on the team.

With the postseason just around the corner it gives the Wildcats something their best teams haven’t often had, and it’s something teams that go on nice runs often possess:

Experience.

Each of those four guys has played multiple seasons worth of games, with big minutes in each. They’ve played in difficult environments, against top competition and in big games.

The 2022 team that earned a top seed in Tommy Lloyd’s first season? One senior, who came off the bench.

The 2017 Wildcats who fell to Xavier in the Sweet 16? One senior, Kadeem Allen.

The 2015 squad that lost to the fighting Sam Dekkers in the Elite 8? Just one senior, albeit the great T.J. McConnell.

The 2014 team that would have won a title (you will never convince me otherwise) had Brandon Ashley not been lost for the season? One senior, Jordin Mayes, who played a reserve role.

Even the 2011 team that was oh-so-close to making the Final Four had just one senior on the roster, and that was Jamelle Horne.

Is the lack of experience why none of those teams were able to break through to the final weekend? Perhaps, though we can never be sure.

What we do know, however, is that the teams that win the title often do so on the backs of players who have many a college basketball game and season under their belts.

Last year’s UConn squad started one senior and had another two play key roles off the bench. The season before saw Bill Self’s Kansas team cut down the nets with six seniors on the roster, five of whom played significant roles.

Go down the list of champions and you’ll see that most, if not all, relied on players who have been there and done that, which became an increasingly valuable trait in the era of the one-and-done player.

Having veterans does not guarantee success (the 2018 team that flamed out in the first round started two and played three), but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

In Arizona’s case, it’s worth noting that three of their four starting seniors have played on teams that competed for a national championship.

Granted none of them won a title so while they’ve been there, they haven’t exactly done that – yet.

Having watched the team all season, through its ups and strange downs, it has long been clear talent is not the issue. There may have been a need for the pieces to truly fit together and hopefully that’s happening now.

Had Arizona not lost that tough game at home to Washington State the team would be riding a 10-game winning streak, with four of those victories coming away from Tucson.

Instead they’ve won nine out of 10 and 11 of their last 13, with most of the victories coming by rather comfortable margins.

They’ve leaned on Love but have received great contributions from Ballo, who has been a double-double machine; Larsson, who does a bit of everything; and Johnson, whose defense, rebounding and athleticism help make the team go.

The most recent outing, the home finale against Oregon, saw the best of what Arizona’s experience had to offer.

Love and Larsson each scored 22 points and dished out seven and six assists, respectively, while Johnson added 21 points and four boards. Ballo chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds and even walk-on Grant Weitman, who got the start, picked up a couple of steals in nine minutes of action on what was clearly an emotional day for all.

That the weight of the afternoon didn’t negatively impact the players is something Lloyd talked about after the game.

“Honestly, we talked about not being emotional,” he said. “We talked about just coming out and just kind of starting locked in and doing our jobs.

“There’s time to get sentimental, and that’s after. We wanted, obviously, to win today, we want to win the Pac-12 championship. That’s important.”

Lloyd pointed out that it is still too early to try and reflect on the season, careers or anything of the sort.

“I mean, we have a long way to go,” he added. “We feel like we just started, that’s going to be our approach.”

That’s what every coach whose team has goals of reaching the final weekend would say, and it sounds right.

A couple of Lloyd’s seniors were a bit more direct.

“But hey, job’s not finished though,” Love said in post-game speech to the crowd. “We’ve got to win the national championship.”

That sounds good.

“This city deserves a championship,” Larsson proclaimed. “We’re going to put everything we’ve fucking got. Everything we’ve fucking got!”

That sounds necessary.

Barring anything unforeseen over the next couple of weeks, Arizona will enter the tournament as one of the favorites, although not the favorite. The Wildcats could be a one-seed, but also could find themselves as a two.

Wherever they land, the Cats will once again be in position to reach heights not seen in Tucson since 2001, providing an opportunity to exorcise some program demons along the way.

Unlike previous teams that attempted to do just that, this team carries with it not just the weight of expectations, but kind of veteran stars and leadership that just may be the key to cutting down some nets.