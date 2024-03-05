Helena Pueyo leads group of 5 Arizona women’s basketball players honored by Pac-12 coaches

Helena Pueyo can do it all. The 12 Pac-12 coaches confirmed that by voting the fifth-year guard to the All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 Defensive teams announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Pueyo was joined by Jada Williams, Esmery Martinez, Skylar Jones, and Breya Cunningham in receiving postseason recognition. Williams was voted Pac-12 All-Freshman while Jones and Cunningham were both honorable mention All-Freshman. Martinez received honorable mention nods for both the All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive teams.

Pueyo received her first All-Pac-12 honor and her second All-Defensive team honor. She was also named All-Defensive team honorable mention in 2022 and All-Freshman team honorable mention in 2020.

Pueyo leads the Pac-12 in steals with 3.1 per game. Her 294 career steals trail only Dee-Dee Wheeler in program history. That puts her seventh in Pac-12 history.

Pueyo has increased her scoring since conference play started, accounting for 11.0 points per game against Pac-12 opponents. She hits 36.7 percent of her 3-point shots, the second-highest percentage of her career. Overall, she averages 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 3.1 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.

Her 2.52 assists per turnover rank 36th in Division I play. She has a 2.36 assist-to-turnover ratio in conference play, ranking fifth.

Martinez received her second straight honorable mention recognition this season. She accounts for 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Her 1.8 steals per game rank fifth in the Pac-12.

Williams is one of three freshmen who start for the Wildcats. She took over that role for good on Dec. 7 against UC San Diego and never looked back.

Williams averages 11.2 points per game in conference play. That’s third among league freshmen behind JuJu Watkins of USC and Eleanora Villa of Washington State.

Not too far behind her are fellow freshmen Jones and Cunningham. Jones has started 11 of Arizona’s 18 conference games. She averages 7.3 points per game against conference foes, good for fifth among Pac-12 freshmen.

Cunninghman has appeared in 29 of Arizona’s 30 games, starting 27. She averages 7.2 PPG in Pac-12 games, just behind Jones in sixth among league freshmen. Overall, she averages 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.