Arizona’s Caleb Love named finalist for Jerry West Award for college basketball’s top shooting guard

A week from now, Caleb Love could be named Pac-12 Player of the Year. On Tuesday he’s been acknowledged as one of the five best players at his position.

Love is a finalist for the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. The senior is one of five left in the hunt alongside former North Carolina teammate RJ Davis as well as Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr., Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves and Michigan State’s Tyson Walker.

In his first year with Arizona, Love is averaging career highs in scoring (19.4), rebounding (5.1) and shooting, including 51.2 percent on 2-pointers, 36.2 percent on 3s and 86.7 percent at the line. He recently passed 2,000 points for his career, and in a February win at Oregon scored a career-high 36.

Love is one of two UA players still in contention for awards from the the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, as fellow senior Keshad Johnson is one of 10 semifinalists for Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Arizona has had two Hoophall winners: Stanley Johnson won Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year in 2015 and Deandre Ayton won the Karl Malone award in 2018.