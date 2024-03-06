Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams wins G League Player of the Week

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Williams already got one stint in the NBA this year. He might be due for another promotion after his recent performances in the G League.

Williams was named G League Player of the Week after averaging 39.5 points, 10.5 assists and 10.5 rebounds in two games last week for the Texas Legends, affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams scored a career-high 46 points Saturday against the South Bay Lakers in a 129-106 win. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists in the game. Facing the G League Ignite last Tuesday, Williams scored 33 points to go with 13 assists and 12 rebounds in a 132-111 win.

Brandon Williams had himself a WEEK! After averaging a triple-double with 39.5 PTS, 10.5 AST, and 10.5 REB per game and dropping a career-high 46 PTS vs. South Bay for the @TexasLegends, he is your G League Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/vD2Vqo6SQu — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 5, 2024

Williams joined the Legends after playing in 12 games for the Mavericks in January and February. With Dallas, Williams averaged 3.3 points, 1.1 assists and 0.7 rebounds in 6.1 minutes.

The Los Angeles native previously appeared in 24 games with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season.

Williams was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention in 2018-19, his one season on the court at Arizona. Williams missed his sophomore season recovering from a knee surgery, then chose to use the 2020-21 season to prepare for professional basketball.

Williams went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

At 24-year-old, Williams has a long basketball career ahead of him if he can stay healthy. If the past week is any indication, he deserves to be playing at a higher level than the G League.