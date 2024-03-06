Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament: Arizona keeps NCAA tourney hopes alive with win over Washington

The Arizona Wildcats and Washington Huskies were both likely playing for their NCAA Tournament lives. With 16 wins apiece, both had to be thinking that 17 or more would look a whole lot better to the selection committee. Who would take the rubber game between the two and help their resume?

To the relief of head coach Adia Barnes and her players, it was the Wildcats. Arizona weathered a late comeback attempt by Washington and walked away with a 58-50 victory.

“I told our players, this is a new season,” Barnes said. “And just really proud how we came out and battled.”

It was especially important for fifth-year seniors Esmery Martinez and Helena Pueyo. Each game brings them closer to the end of their time as Wildcats. After the loss on senior day last Sunday, it was clear how devastating that prospect is, especially to Martinez. Her teammates didn’t want to let it happen.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we got the job done,” freshman guard Skylar Jones said. “We didn’t even play our best basketball, but we wanted to do this for the seniors because they went through ups and downs for however long. We just want to give them an up because they worked so hard. They’re great people. We don’t want them to go pro yet. We want to play a few more games with them. We want to shock the country with the seven people, with the magnificent eight.”

The pair of seniors tied for the game high in scoring with 14 points each. They did it on identical 6-of-11 shooting, including 0 for 2 from 3-point distance. Pueyo added three rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and five steals. Martinez contributed four rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Martinez led the scoring in the first half when she scored 10 of her 14 points. Things flipped in the second half with Pueyo scoring 10 of her 14 points after half time.

As Pueyo got more aggressive, Arizona started to pull away. From the 4:52 mark in the third quarter until 8:55 in the fourth, Pueyo scored all but two of Arizona’s points as the team went up by nine. A 3-pointer by Courtney Blakely with 7:53 to go in the game gave the Wildcats an 11-point lead, the largest for either team in the game.

This is Arizona and Washington, though. The two teams that played games decided by two points and triple overtime. The Huskies didn’t just go away.

They battled back to cut the lead to two points with an 11-2 run, but that’s when they stalled. Their final points came with 1:15 to go when Dalayah Daniels hit two free throws.

Eventually, the Huskies had to start fouling. Pueyo, Martinez, and Blakely each sank two free throws for the final margin.

“I think our mindset was just keep going,” Pueyo said. “We had to keep pushing. As she said, it’s a new season so you never know. Just bring energy, just keep pushing the goal, just keep pushing on defense, too, and I think that was our mindset.”

While Arizona allowed the Huskies to shoot 50 percent in the first half, they got much stingier on defense in the second.

“To start the game I think our defense was awful,” Barnes said. “Not awful. I think they were nervous...I was not happy with our defensive intensity. Not the making mistakes, just our intensity.”

She was much happier in the second half. Washington hit just 30.8 percent of its shots in the third quarter and 28.6 percent in the fourth.

“The two of us have played some games, two great defensive battles,” said UW head coach Tina Langley. “I thought they won that defensive battle today, and that comes down to my ability to be able to get us better looks. So I think the girls played incredibly hard, and I also think that Arizona did a great job defensively.”

Arizona will face USC in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Thursday, Mar. 7. She hopes the win over UW was enough to impress the committee, though.

“I think we’ve shown that we are a tournament team and hopefully the committee agrees with what I say,” Barnes said.

Three Wildcats honored by Pac-12 media

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 coaches votes for postseason honors were released. Five Wildcats received votes. On Wednesday, the conference released the honorees who were voted on by the media who cover the league. Three Wildcats were named by the media.