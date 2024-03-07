Arizona men’s basketball at UCLA: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin their final weekend of Pac-12 Conference play with a visit to the UCLA Bruins. Arizona rallied to beat UCLA 77-71 at home in February but hasn’t won at Pauley Pavilion since 2017.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2023

Thursday, March 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.

Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 9-point favorite and the over/under is 147. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and former UA star Richard Jefferson (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage: