Arizona men’s basketball at UCLA: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin their final weekend of Pac-12 Conference play with a visit to the UCLA Bruins. Arizona rallied to beat UCLA 77-71 at home in February but hasn’t won at Pauley Pavilion since 2017.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 9-point favorite and the over/under is 147. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and former UA star Richard Jefferson (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage:
- Pac-12 regular season title just one step on Arizona men’s basketball’s March path
- Former Arizona guard Brandon Williams wins G League Player of the Week
- Arizona’s Caleb Love named finalist for Jerry West Award for college basketball’s top shooting guard
- Senior leadership, a rarity around these parts in recent years, makes this Arizona team different from the rest
- Arizona men’s basketball returns to Top 5 of Associated Press poll
- Kenny Lofton, guard for 1988 Final Four team, joins Arizona Ring of Honor
- What Tommy Lloyd, Arizona’s seniors said after beating Oregon in final Pac-12 game at McKale Center
