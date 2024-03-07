Arizona men’s basketball at UCLA game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin their final weekend of Pac-12 Conference play with a visit to the UCLA Bruins. Arizona rallied to beat UCLA 77-71 at home in February but hasn’t won at Pauley Pavilion since 2017.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2023

Thursday, March 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.

Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 9-point favorite and the over/under is 147. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and former UA star Richard Jefferson (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage: