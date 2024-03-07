Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament: Turnovers were the story in Arizona’s loss to USC

Turnovers helped Arizona women’s basketball stay in it against USC for three quarters. In the fourth, they were Arizona’s downfall as the Women of Troy pulled away for a 65-62 victory in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

“We won every quarter but the first quarter, first five minutes,” said Arizona head coach Adia Barnes. “We got punched, and that was a difference in the game...We had chances to win just like we did last time against them, but we just came up too short. So, I’m proud of us.”

During a critical stretch at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Wildcats turned the ball over four times. USC used that time to turn a four-point lead into an 11-point lead with less than eight minutes to go.

Arizona fought to get back into the game, cutting that lead to three points, but the Wildcats could never get over the hump again.

“I think we didn’t know how to do our press offense,” said Arizona guard Helena Pueyo. “I think we were just rushing and they were just making a good press, so we didn’t really know. But after some minutes we just fixed it and it was better.”

Barnes said some of that was just due to personnel. With Jada Williams dealing with some foul trouble, they had two centers on the court during part of that press, putting Isis Beh in a difficult situation.

“Things like that with the lack of depth hurt,” Barnes said. “The press did affect us. We’re supposed to have somebody in the middle, and I can’t have (Pueyo) in three different spots, even though I try to sometimes.”

USC started the game looking like they were out to show that the double-overtime game in Tucson last week was a fluke. They used swarming defense to keep Arizona from scoring for the opening 5:45 of the game. When Pueyo finally sank a bucket with 4:15 on the clock, USC was up 13-2.

Arizona pushed back, showing that the game in Tucson was not a fluke. The Wildcats turned up the defense, turning USC over 16 times in the first half. With 2:56 left in the half, the game was tied at 25.

The Wildcats took their first lead halfway through the third quarter, but USC was back up by four at the end of 30 minutes. That’s when the Trojans turned up the pressure that took Arizona a few critical minutes to adjust to.

Arizona was down by 12 with 7:11 to go. The Wildcats finished the game on an 18-9 run, but they needed it to be a 22-9 run.

Pueyo led the game with 19 points, two more than USC’s JuJu Watkins. Arizona held the star freshman to her second-lowest scoring output of the season with 17 points.

Pueyo also had six assists, four rebounds, and six steals. The steals helped her set the Arizona program record, overtaking the 304 by Dee-Dee Wheeler. As is the case with most records in the era of 5th-year players, Pueyo did it in her 148th game while Wheeler only played 124 games in her career.

Freshmen Breya Cunningham and Skylar Jones each had 14 points for Arizona. Cunningham added 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, and 3 steals. She had just 1 foul in 33 minutes of play. Jones added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

The conventional wisdom going into the month of February was that the Wildcats needed one big upset and to beat everyone else they “should” beat to get into the NCAA Tournament. They got the big upset at Stanford. They almost pulled off two more against USC. They beat Arizona State, Washington State, and California and Washington twice in the games they should win.

Was it enough?

“We deserve to be there,” Barnes said. “I mean, I think we just showed everybody. I think we’ve shown the country.”

Barnes may be a biased source, but her counterpart across the court felt the same way.

“I’m going to say up here — it’s not just Pac-12-speak, Arizona is a tournament team,” Gottlieb said. “They are. They’re playing really well at the end. The gauntlet of teams you face in the Pac-12 has made them better and has made them worthy of a bid. Honestly, I think Cal’s a tournament team. You should not end eighth in this conference and take Stanford to the wire— and I know the final score doesn’t look like the wire — but that was to the wire. We should have eight teams in the tournament and it should include two that are going home today that won big games yesterday against other postseason teams and represented themselves really well.”