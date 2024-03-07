Arizona men’s basketball routs UCLA, clinches 18th Pac-12 regular-season title

What’s sweeter than winning another Pac-12 title? Doing it on the court of your biggest rival in the conference.

5th-ranked Arizona blew out UCLA 88-65 on Thursday night, winning at Pauley Pavilion for the first time since 2017, and combined with Washington State’s home loss to Washington clinched the Pac-12 regular season title for the 18th time including twice in three seasons under Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats completed their first season sweep of the Bruins (14-16, 9-10) since 2010 and recorded their largest margin of victory on UCLA’s court since 2004.

KJ Lewis had a career-high 18 points off the bench, one of five Wildcats in double figures. Caleb Love had 17, Jaden Bradley 13, Pelle Larsson 12 and Kylan Boswell 10 as Arizona shot 51.9 percent and made 9 of 23 3-pointers while outrebounding UCLA 41-29.

The only blemish for the UA was Oumar Ballo failing to get a 10th consecutive double-double, which would have tied Al Fleming’s school record. Ballo had nine points and three rebounds in 18 minutes, his fewest court time in Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats held UCLA to 39 percent shooting and scored 16 points off 10 Bruin turnovers.

Arizona led nearly wire-to-wire for its fifth consecutive road win. And like the previous four it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, a stark contrast to the previous meeting with UCLA when it trailed by 19 in the first half and 17 early in the second half before rallying to win by six.

The UA led 44-27 at halftime, with Love outscoring the Bruins 12-6 over the final 5-plus minutes after being scoreless before then. A triple by Love put the Wildcats up 55-33 with 16:23 remaining, forcing Mick Cronin to call timeout, and not long after that Ballo took a couple Bruin souls on a transition dish from Lewis:

How about that dime from @thekjlewis?



How about that finish from @OumarBallo32?



ESPN pic.twitter.com/fT1l88XowE — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 8, 2024

he lead swelled to 26 before the first media timeout and remained over 20 the rest of the way.

Larsson scored the game’s opening basket to get to 1,000 for his UA career, the 55th player in school history and second on this year’s squad along with Ballo. Arizona trailed for only 18 seconds in the opening half, at 8-7, before maintaining at least a 2-score lead the remaining 8:43.

A deep pullup 3 from Boswell put Arizona up 27-17 with 6:03 left in the half, forcing a UCLA timeout, and the 44 points tied for the most allowed by the Bruins in the opening 20 minutes.

The UA wraps up the regular season Saturday night at USC, whom it has beat six straight times. A win would give the Wildcats their first Los Angeles sweep since 2017.