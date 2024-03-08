What Tommy Lloyd, Keshad Johnson and Caleb Love said after Arizona clinched Pac-12 title with win at UCLA

Tommy Lloyd said he was not aware that Washington State had lost at home to Washington, thus opening the door for Arizona to clinch the regular-season title on Thursday night, “until the buzzer went off” at the end of the Wildcats’ 88-65 win at UCLA.

That wasn’t the case for Arizona’s players.

“I found out the last time I got subbed out at the end of the game,” Keshad Johnson said. “We had a PTC mindset, a Pac-12 Championship mindset.”

Our game recap from Arizona’s first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2017 can be found here. Below is what Lloyd, Johnson and Caleb Love said after the victory:

Lloyd on clinching at UCLA: “I was assuming we were going to have to win on Saturday, too. Nobody told me until the buzzer went off. I had no idea. It was not going to impact our coaching. I was here to win today, I wasn’t worried about Washington State.”

On building a big lead and maintaining it: “It was an even game for a while and our guys settled in and played good team basketball. I thought we were able to make a good run at the end of the first half to get some separation. That gave us a nice lead going into halftime and then we came out and started the second half pretty good.”

On starting the 2nd half off well: “I think in some of our higher-level games I think we were 0-8 in the first four minutes of the second half. We need to start out halves good, it’s really important.”

On the defensive approach against UCLA: “We played normal defense today. I think we’re a good defensive team. There are some points of the year when we’re trying to get too tricky or too scout heavy.”

On no starter playing more than 29 minutes: “We’re getting deeper into the season. We have our four vets. Those guys have been through the wars and they’re winners. And we have this group of young guys that are really talented. We’ve really tried to be really conscientious these last two weeks of building up these younger guys and getting them ready for the experiences coming. Sometimes when you’re player six, seven and eight on a program like this it’s hard because you think next year will be my turn. But we don’t need next year, we need know. I asked them all to step it up a little bit.”

On KJ Lewis having a career-high 18 points: “I honestly think he’s just scratching the surface. That kid has no wall. From the first day he’s stepped on campus to now he’s played with tremendous effort, he’s been awesome.”

On Caleb Love settling into the game and then scoring 12 points in final six minutes of 1st half: “The biggest thing that I felt, the key was we finally got into the bonus. You get a few calls, those turns into free throws. And I think that’s part of what got Caleb going, and he made a shot or two. Caleb showed some patience today. You’re one of the better players in the league, have a chance to be the league MVP. You’re in LA. We talk a lot about that: you’re in LA, but it’s us. It’s our team’s adventure, it’s not individual. It’s not a me individual. So for him to settle into the game … and find a way to get good numbers is a huge shot of maturity for him.”

On if he was concerned about Love trying to press to win Pac-12 Player of the Year: “I’m never concerned about Caleb, ever. He is a mature guy. He’s had the highest of highs in college basketball and the lowest of the lows. He lets us coach him hard every day.”

On if he thinks Love is POY: “I don’t think there’s any doubt. But I’m not interested in Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, I’m interested in Team of the Year.”

On if Arizona is at risk of a letdown at USC: “There is no slumping, we’ve got to come out and play. It’s going to test your maturity, it’s going to test your competitive nature, but I think our guys are built for it. It’ll test our maturity, but we’ve got a mature group.”

On what Arizona can take from this win: “We’re building. Build is a word we use every day. We’re continuing to build and build on experiences. Teams that play well deep into the season and into the postseason get better week by week, and we want to be one of those teams.”

On if Arizona can still get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament: “I’m not worried about the NCAA Tournament. We’ll cross that bridge when we come (to it). I’m not worried about location. Our guys are playing great basketball wherever they go, so you send us wherever we’re good. If we’re a 1 seed, we’re a 1 seed. If we’re a 2 seed, we’re a 2 seed. If we’re a 3 seed, we’re a 3 seed. We’ve got to play a good team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.”

On USC being at full strength compared to the previous meeting: “They have two NBA-level guards that didn’t play last game. That’s the challenge that we want.”

Johnson on the locker room after the win: “It was ecstatic. We’re Pac-12 champions, but job’s not done.”

On the importance of winning at UCLA: “We know they’re a blue blood. They lead the NCAA in championships, we know how big it is to come up here. You look up and see all the jerseys, from Kareem to Walton.”

On Arizona’s bench: “They’ve been good all year.”

Love on Arizona clinching the title at UCLA: “We knew that if we won we’d at least get a share. It’s a testament to all the hard work we put in.”

On the good start compared to the last UCLA game: “We just wanted to set the tone. They didn’t see the best of us at McKale.”

On hearing ‘U of A!’ chants inside Pauley Pavilion: “We appreciate the fans always, they travel really well. We just wanted to deliver.”

On starting slow and then getting hot: “I think I rushed my two shots, so I just had to settle into my game.”

On if being Pac-12 Player of the Year was a goal when he came to Arizona: “I just wanted to win. When I came here I wanted to win. I wanted to come here and be a winner.”

On avoiding a letdown at USC: “We came here to get the sweep. We’re going to celebrate this, but it’s right back to work.”