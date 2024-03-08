SB Nation Reacts: The choice for Pac-12 Player of the Year is clear

Our readers have spoken, and they have little doubt who should be Pac-12 Player of the Year.

SB Nation polled our readers earlier this week on who should be named the conference’s final POY, and here are the results:

Love’s numbers speak for themselves in his first season with Arizona. The senior guard is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, all career highs, while shooting 51.6 percent on 2s and 36.1 percent on 3s.

Teammate Oumar Ballo is the second choice, per our readers, thanks to him averaging a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and pulling down nine consecutive double-doubles before the streak ended in Thursday night’s Pac-12 clinching win at UCLA.

If Love wins he’ll be the first from UA since Bennedict Mathurin in 2022. Azuolas Tubelis should have won it last year, but UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. took home the award instead.

