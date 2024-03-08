Avoiding letdown main goal for Arizona men’s basketball in regular-season finale at USC

The Pac-12 title has been secured, and with it the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas. Arizona won’t know who it opens the tourney against for a few days but it can otherwise start mapping out preparation for that quarterfinal game at T-Mobile Arena, where it has claimed the last two tournament championships.

But there’s still one more game to play before then. And while meaningless from a conference standings standpoint, Saturday night’s regular-season finale at USC still matters. Whether that be to keep alive Arizona’s hopes of getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney or maintaining positive momentum going into the postseason, Tommy Lloyd won’t be looking at it as an exhibition.

“We’re building,” Lloyd said in the wake of Thursday’s 88-65 win at UCLA, which combined with Washington State’s home loss to Washington locked up the league title. “Build is a word we use every day. We’re continuing to build and build on experiences. Teams that play well deep into the season and into the postseason get better week by week, and we want to be one of those teams.”

Upcoming Arizona men’s basketball games Saturday at USC (8 p.m. MST, ESPN)

Thursday in Pac-12 Tournament (12 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network)

Lloyd was wearing an olive Arizona hoodie that was damp at the bottom, a telltale sign he’d been doused in the locker room celebration after winning the title. Videos posted on Instagram by various players, as well as the team account, showed the raucous environment that included ex-Wildcat great Richard Jefferson, who called the game for ESPN and was far from impartial in doing so.

rizona had a similar road locker room celebration two years ago when it clinched the Pac-12 at USC and had a game less than 48 hours later at home against Stanford. The Wildcats won 81-69 but were down nine late in the first half before shaking off the rust.

A similar scenario could be in play Saturday night when it finishes the regular season at USC. And at least on paper, this is a far better Trojans team than the one the Wildcats beat 82-67 at McKale Center on Jan. 17.

“They have two NBA-level guards that didn’t play last game,” Lloyd said, referring to Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier, both of whom missed the previous meeting due to injury. “That’s the challenge that we want.”

Collier, a projected lottery pick, and Ellis, a fifth-year senior who dropped 35 on Arizona at home last March, are both averaging more than 16 points per game. Ellis has had three games of 24 or more in his last five while Collier has averaged 19 per game since returning from a hand injury early last month.

While Arizona will likely open with its regular starting five, how much time they see in this game could be dependent on how close it is. None of the starters played more than 29 minutes against UCLA, with Oumar Ballo’s 18 minutes and the 24 logged by Pelle Larsson both the fewest of Pac-12 play.

Main reserves Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas and KJ Lewis combined to play 61 minutes, with Lewis going for a career-high 18 points and Bradley dropping 13 in 18 minutes in his quest to win Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

“We’ve really tried to be really conscientious these last two weeks of building up these younger guys and getting them ready for the experiences coming,” Lloyd said. “Sometimes when you’re player six, seven and eight on a program like this it’s hard because you think next year will be my turn. But we don’t need next year, we need now.”

A win at USC would complete Arizona’s first Los Angeles sweep since 2010 and make it 7-3 on the road in Pac-12 play. It would also be the Wildcats’ sixth consecutive road victory, after starting 1-3 in the league, their longest road win streak since 2016-17 and longest in league play since winning 10 in a row in 2003-04.

“It’s going to test your maturity, it’s going to test your competitive nature, but I think our guys are built for it,” Lloyd said. “It’ll test our maturity, but we’ve got a mature group.”