Arizona men’s basketball at USC game thread

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up the regular season on the road against the USC Trojans. Arizona beat USC 82-67 at home on Jan. 17

Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online.

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2023

Saturday, March 9, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. MT

8 p.m. MT Location: Galen Center; Los Angeles, Calif.

Galen Center; Los Angeles, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 8-point favorite and the over/under is 162. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 85 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

