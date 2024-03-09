Former Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Bennedict Mathurin’s sophomore season in the NBA is coming to a sudden end.

The former Arizona All-American has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which will require season-ending surgery, the Indiana Pacers announced Saturday.

Mathurin is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The injury occurred during Indiana’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Mathurin was originally expected to miss at least a week, but the injury turned out to more serious than the Pacers anticipated.

Before the injury, Mathurin had been playing some of his best basketball of the season. He scored in double figures in seven straight games coming out of the All-Star break including 34 points against Toronto on Feb. 26.

Mathurin won MVP of last month’s NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend.

Mathurin was averaging 14.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists this season.

The loss of Mathurin is a significant blow for the Pacers, who sit in eighth-place in the Eastern Conference standings.