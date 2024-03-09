Arizona men’s basketball drops regular-season finale at USC, ending hopes of No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Some performances are very predictable, no matter how good a team has looked leading up to it.

Arizona followed up a dominant effort at UCLA to clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title with arguably its worst of the season, losing 78-65 at USC on Saturday night.

The fifth-ranked Wildcats (24-7, 15-5) will be the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas, but any chance of getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney is likely over after playing like a team that accomplished its main goal two nights earlier.

The UA scored below 70 points for the first time in 2023-24, shooting 38.7 percent and turning it over 18 times, the most in a Pac-12 game this season.

Oumar Ballo and Keshad Johnson had 17 points each, with Johnson making 4 of 5 3s and Ballo adding 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double in the last 11 games. But while they combined to make 12 of 17 shots the rest of the Wildcats were 12 of 35.

Caleb Love made his first basket and none after that, going 1 for 10 (0 for 6 from 3) for just two points. Kylan Boswell was 2 for 9, while Pelle Larsson had 5 points, 5 turnovers and 5 fouls.

USC (14-17, 8-12) got 17 points off UA turnovers, recording 15 steals in the process as Arizona threw the ball all over the place.

All those things were ingredients for a textbook letdown game after beating UCLA 88-65 on Thursday night to win the Pac-12 title, but also was a surprise considering how well Arizona had played in winning 10 of 11. The loss also snapped a 5-game road win streak.

Arizona trailed 34-30 at the half, the second-fewest points in the first half this season. Two more turnovers quickly doubled the deficit to eight as USC had a 9-0 run that began before halftime.

Down seven, Johnson hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to get the UA within 46-43 with 13:53 left, but USC quickly got back up eight.

Ballo drew Joshua Morgan’s fourth foul on a 3-point play with 11:16 left, getting Arizona within 53-49, but less than two minutes later Larsson got his fourth in the middle of a 7-0 USC run to build an 11-point lead.

Arizona went 4:20 without scoring before Johnson hit his fourth triple of the half, then Ballo had a dunk in transition to cut the USC lead to 60-54 with 6:11 to go. But like every other time the UA got within two scores in the second half the Trojans would make a shot, getting a 3 from DJ Rodman and going back up 10 not long after.

The dagger came with 3:55 left when Collier hit a fadeaway jumper and fouled out Larsson in the process, upping USC’s lead to 70-59.

The UA started 8 of 15 from the field but missed 14 of its last 18 shots in the first half. It also turned it over nine times, keeping the offense from getting into much of a flow.

USC led by as many as five after Boswell fouled Kobe Johnson on a 3-point attempt and he made all three free throws for a 27-22 lead with 4:25 left. Arizona’s defense started to force the issue after that, causing turnovers on four consecutive possessions—including a 10-second violation and an over-the-back—and went back ahead 28-27 on a Ballo dunk with 2:05 left.

But USC ended the first half on a 5-0 run, capped by a deep 3 from Bronny James just before the buzzer.