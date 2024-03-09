Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona men’s basketball to face USC/Washington winner in quarterfinals

Arizona ended the regular season on a down note in Los Angeles, but may have a chance to atone for that performance when it returns to the court in Las Vegas.

As the regular season champion, the Wildcats (24-7) earned the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals. They’ll play either No. 8 Washington (17-14) or No. 9 USC (14-17), the team they just lost to, at 12 p.m. PT in T-Mobile Arena.

he UA beat Washington 91-75 on Feb. 24 at McKale Center and split its meetings with USC, beating the Trojans by 15 at home before losing 78-65 in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Reach the semifinals and the Wildcats would most likely face No. 4 Oregon (20-11) or No. 5 UCLA (15-16) on Friday night. Arizona swept both teams during the regular season, beating the Bruins 88-65 on Thursday to clinch the conference title.

Second-seeded Washington State (23-8) or No. 3 Colorado (22-9) could loom in Saturday night’s Pac-12 final. Arizona lost both games to the Cougars this season and beat the Buffaloes by a combined 67 points in two wins.

Arizona has won seven consecutive Pac-12 Tournament games, its last loss in the even coming in the first round in 2019. No team has won the tourney three times in a row since the Wildcats won four straight from 1988-90 and again when it resumed in 2002.