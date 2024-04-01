Tracking Arizona men’s basketball’s offseason roster movement

The calendar has turned to April, and instead of Arizona preparing for a Final Four in its home state the Wildcats are like all but four Division I men’s basketball programs: looking ahead to next season.

The 2023-24 campaign is over, and with that end comes the annual shuffling of the roster from one year to the next. The combination of graduation, the NBA Draft, the NCAA transfer portal and good old-fashioned recruiting means that the UA’s 13-man scholarship lineup when next season begins in November figures to look quite different.

The portal is already open, having done so March 18 after the NCAA Tournament field was announced, and it will remain that way until May 1. Meanwhile, players intending to enter the NBA Draft have until April 27 to declare and until May 29 to withdraw and return to college. Throw in another signing period for prep and junior college basketball players beginning April 17 and a lot can (and no doubt will) happen in terms of player movement.

Below is a breakdown of Arizona’s comings and goings, which will be updated with each announced decision or acquisition:

Departures

Out of eligibility

* F Keshad Johnson

Seniors who can return

* C Oumar Ballo

* G/F Pelle Larsson

* G Caleb Love

Entered NCAA transfer portal

* None (yet)

Declared for 2024 NBA Draft

* None (yet)

Holdovers

Set to return for 2024-25

* G Kylan Boswell

* G Jaden Bradley

* G KJ Lewis

* G Conrad Martinez

* F Filip Borovicanin

* F Paulius Murauskas

* C Dylan Anderson

* C Motiejus Krivas

* C Henri Veesaar

Arrivals

2024 signees

* 5-star SF Carter Bryant

* 4-star SG Jamari Phillips

* 4-star C Emmanuel Stephen

Unsigned 2024 commitments

* 4-star SF Joson Sanon

Portal pickups

* None (yet)