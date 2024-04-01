Arizona forward Paulius Murauskas enters NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal opened to Arizona Wildcats players on Monday, and at least one member of Arizona’s 2023-24 team wasted no time putting his name in.

Freshman forward Paulius Murauskas will enter the portal, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Murauskas will have three years of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Arizona's Paulius Murauskas will enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source told ESPN. Should be a long line of suitors for the 6'8 Lithuanian power forward who led the 2022 U18 European Championship in scoring. Has three years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/WXwtYF2olP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 1, 2024

Murauskas averaged 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in his lone season at Arizona. The 6-foot-8 Lithuanian appeared in 16 games. He scored a career-high 12 points in Arizona’s blowout home win over ASU.

Murauskas is considered a lethal 3-pointer shooter. He connected on 14 of 27 attempts from outside.

Despite showing plenty of promise as a freshman, Murauskas probably saw the writing on the wall with Arizona bringing in highly touted forward Carter Bryant and center Emmanuel Stephen. There’s only so much room in a front court that is also expected to feature Dylan Anderson, Motiejus Krivas and Henri Veesaar.

Murauskas is the first, but almost certainly not the last Arizona player to put their name in the portal this offseason.