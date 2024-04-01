Arizona wing Filip Borovicanin to enter NCAA transfer portal

The Fili B era at Arizona is officially over.

Sophomore wing Filip Borovicanin is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, making him the second Wildcat to do so on Monday.

The 6-foot-9 Borovicanin appeared in 34 games for the UA over two seasons, including 20 in 2023-24. He averaged 1.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the line.

Borovicanin scored a career-best 11 points in the season opener against Morgan State and had eight a week later against Southern. But he played double-digit minutes only once in Pac-12 play, in the opener at Cal, as Arizona’s rotation remained eight throughout the season.

A native of Serbia, Borovicanin averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in seven games for his country in the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer.

He is the second Arizona player to go portaling, joining Lithuanian freshman forward Paulius Murauskas.