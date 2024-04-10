Where Arizona men’s basketball ranks in early 2024-25 polls

Arizona men’s basketball’s 2024-25 roster is in a state of flux right now, but college basketball pundits expect coach Tommy Lloyd to again have a team capable of competing near the top of the sport.

The end of one college basketball season marks the beginning of another, which means media members are already putting out way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings.

The 2024-25 version of Arizona men’s basketball is hard to predict. All five starters from this year’s team are expected to leave (though Caleb Love or Pelle Larsson still have the ability to return), the program is entering its first year in the Big 12, and there are multiple spots to fill on the roster.

Even with all that uncertainty, college basketball writers universally expect Arizona to be a top 20 team, with several having the Wildcats in their top 10. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook also like Arizona’s chances. The Wildcats have the sixth-best title odds at +1600.

Here is where the Wildcats stand in each of the early 2023-24 polls. Note that some of the blurbs were written before Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell entered the transfer portal.

Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated: No. 6

Tommy Lloyd has experienced his fair share of March disappointment, but the Wildcats have quite the nucleus to build around in the backcourt with Kylan Boswell, KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley set to return. Add in a breakout sophomore season from big man Motiejus Krivas and the upside talented freshmen Joson Sanon and Carter Bryant provide, and this roster is in a good place before any portal adds.

John Fanta, Fox Sports: No. 6

The Wildcats have one of the best records in college basketball over the last three years, boasting an 88-20 mark in the Tommy Lloyd era, but they’ve been as disappointing as anybody in the NCAA Tournament. How will they handle the move to the Big 12, where they will have to meet the likes of Kansas, Houston, Iowa State and others in their league? Lloyd has the roster to be one of the nation’s best teams with Kylan Boswell, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis back, along with a top-five recruiting class headlined by Carter Bryant and Joson Sanon.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN: No. 8

Arizona has several moving parts right now. Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo all have one more year of eligibility, although it’s difficult to project any of them returning to Tucson. But Tommy Lloyd will have one of the best perimeter groups in America with Kylan Boswell, Jaden Bradley, KJ Lewis, Joson Sanon and Jamari Phillips. Motiejus Krivas will have to make strides up front and Lloyd will likely pursue a more proven player alongside him in the frontcourt.

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: No. 9

Arizona’s ballyhooed recruiting class is on tap, headlined by Carter Bryant and Joson Sanon, but head coach Tommy Lloyd needs some answers from his potential returners.

Oumar Ballo entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and the big man will be highly coveted. Key lynchpins like Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson and Kylan Boswell have decisions to make. Getting KJ Lewis and Motiejus Krivas back should be doable for Arizona, and the soon-to-be-sophomores look like real difference-makers next year. Jaden Bradley should return for a big role in 2024-25. If Arizona’s youngsters click and Lloyd does his usual terrific work in the portal, Arizona will have a sky-high upside.

CJ Moore and Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: No. 11

The Wildcats need to add some shooting and frontcourt depth out of the portal, but the next wave of talent is strong. Krivas averaged 17.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per 40 minutes as a freshman, and Arizona’s defense was at its best with him at center. The Cats were 8.2 points per 100 possessions defensively better with Krivas than when Oumar Ballo was on the floor. The trio of Boswell, Bradley and Lewis allows them to continue playing at their preferred up-tempo pace. If Bradley can improve his perimeter jumper — he shot it well in limited attempts (13-of-28 from 3) — he has the potential to slide into the Caleb Love role as the primary scorer.

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: No. 18

No explanation.

Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, and Eddie Timanus, USA Today: No. 20

After another tournament disappointment, the Wildcats should have another strong regular season. How good depends on what Caleb Love decides on his future with Oumar Ballo in the portal. Jaden Bradley and Kylan Boswell should form a strong backcourt and there’s incoming talent with top recruits Carter Bryant and Jamari Phillips. There will be an adjustment in the Big 12 that may take some time.