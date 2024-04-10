What Arizona women’s basketball needs from the transfer portal

Arizona women’s basketball just finished a season where they overperformed for what they had. A roster that dwindled to seven players who were available to contribute got to the fourth straight NCAA Tournament and won a game in the First Four.

The Wildcats have now made the postseason in the last five seasons that held a postseason, missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic, but making either the WNIT or March Madness every other year since 2018-19. They have won at least one game in each of those tournaments, including winning the 2019 WNIT title and reaching the 2021 national championship game. Now it’s time to look ahead.

Arizona has three players committed to the 2024 class who can sign beginning on Wednesday, Apr. 17: Long Island Lutheran point guard Lauryn Swann, German guard Mailien Rolf, and Serbian forward Katarina Knežević. Adia Barnes and her staff have also received a verbal pledge from former North Carolina guard Paulina Paris out of the transfer portal.

With Esmery Martinez and Helena Pueyo out of eligibility, Kailyn Gilbert and Sali Kourouma in the portal, and Maya Nnaji long gone, there are still holes to fill. Most of those holes are in the frontcourt.

The Wildcats need just about everything statistically speaking—points, assists, rebounds, and steals are all taking major hits. Although, some of that should be addressed by further development of the returners and a healthy Montaya Dew.

Arizona will have three returning guards. Sophomores-to-be Jada Williams and Skylar Jones join rising senior Courtney Blakely to provide the team with three players who got considerable minutes last season. Williams and Jones especially got lots of experience, preparing the freshmen to take the next step in the 2024-25 season.

The addition of Swann, Rolf, and Paris gives the Wildcats six guards, although both Jones and Paris can play the three position. Jones was even pressed into occasional duty at the four this past season, giving Barnes a lot of versatility.

The frontcourt currently has Dew, Breya Cunningham, Erin Tack, and Brooklyn Rhodes. While there were several rumors during the season about Cunningham possibly leaving, she has publicly stated that she is returning and has been engaged in off-season team activities.

Isis Beh has still not stated her plans after this season. The assumption has long been that she will call it a career and move on to the next stage of her life. However, Beh was featured on social media in videos of the team during skill work on Monday, Apr. 8 and again on Wednesday, Apr. 10. If Beh surprises everyone and returns, Arizona will retain a great team player who can contribute on the boards, on defense, and when needed, on offense.

It’s unlikely that Tack or Rhodes will see much game time, but Dew will be a huge addition after sitting out the past year-and-a-half. She provides a highly regarded player who has spent 18 months in the system and can get minutes at either the three or the four. She posted an Instagram story on Wednesday indicating that she has been fully cleared after her ACL surgery and recovery.

With two or three returners who could play considerable minutes inside, Barnes has to be on the lookout for bigs. The portal for undergraduates has been open since Mar. 18 and even longer for grad transfers, so there are already well over 1000 players to choose from.

Barnes has been working the phones with them since the portal opened, even when the team was in Connecticut for the tournament. There are signs that the staff is looking at several grad transfers who could fill the needs in the frontcourt as well as several guards.

Who is Arizona looking at or at least feeling out for interest? These names are likely on that list (class year represents the 2024-25 season, stats represent last season unless otherwise noted):

MaKayla Elmore , 6-foot-3 F senior from Clemson (4.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 3.4 PF/GM, 1.5 TOV/GM)

, 6-foot-3 F senior from Clemson (4.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 3.4 PF/GM, 1.5 TOV/GM) Zoesha Smith , 6-foot-1 F grad transfer from Georgia who only played in 16 games last season due to a knee injury (9.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 1.6 PF/GM, 1.8 TOV/GM)

, 6-foot-1 F grad transfer from Georgia who only played in 16 games last season due to a knee injury (9.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 1.6 PF/GM, 1.8 TOV/GM) Ajae Petty , 6-foot-3 F grad transfer from Kentucky who started her career at LSU (14.2 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 2.6 PF/GM, 3.0 TOV/GM)

, 6-foot-3 F grad transfer from Kentucky who started her career at LSU (14.2 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 2.6 PF/GM, 3.0 TOV/GM) Alexis Whitfield , 6-foot-2 F grad transfer from UCSB who started her career at Washington (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 2.6 PF/GM, 3.4 TOV/GM)

, 6-foot-2 F grad transfer from UCSB who started her career at Washington (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 2.6 PF/GM, 3.4 TOV/GM) Alyssa Latham , 6-foot-2 F sophomore from Syracuse (8.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 0.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 3.3 PF/GM, 1.9 TOV/GM)

, 6-foot-2 F sophomore from Syracuse (8.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 0.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 3.3 PF/GM, 1.9 TOV/GM) Sydney Shaw , 5-foot-9 G junior from Auburn (6.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 1.2 PF/GM, 1.3 TOV/GM)

, 5-foot-9 G junior from Auburn (6.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 1.2 PF/GM, 1.3 TOV/GM) Chandler Prater , 5-foot-11 G grad transfer from Oklahoma State who started her career at Kansas and was injured after five games last season at OSU (2022-23 at KU: 9.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 3.0 PF/GM, 2.9 TOV/GM)

, 5-foot-11 G grad transfer from Oklahoma State who started her career at Kansas and was injured after five games last season at OSU (2022-23 at KU: 9.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 3.0 PF/GM, 2.9 TOV/GM) Kaya Ingram , 5-foot-8 G grad transfer from Cornell (10.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.8 PF/GM, 3.2 TOV/GM)

, 5-foot-8 G grad transfer from Cornell (10.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.8 PF/GM, 3.2 TOV/GM) Trayanna Crisp, 5-foot-8 G junior from ASU (12.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 1.9 PF/GM, 1.6 TOV/GM)

The 1,000+ players in the portal are joined by new ones every day, so there are other top prospects waiting to be had. The question is whether Arizona has the NIL pull to get any of them.

The best of the bunch, especially when considering that the Wildcats need size, is probably Saylor Poffenbarger. She is one of several players leaving Arkansas, including freshman star Taliah Scott.

Poffenbarger started her career at Connecticut and is from Middletown, MD. She averaged a double-double last year with 10.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game. She will be a redshirt junior next season.

Hannah Gusters, one of several leaving Oklahoma State after a year in which several players were injured or left the team, is intriguing as a 6-foot-5 center. However, for someone of her size, her 4.1 RPG are a concern. She was good for 14.3 PPG last year, though.

Gusters is a rising senior who has already played at three schools—Baylor, LSU, and OSU. Leaving Baylor for LSU was not a surprise; she followed her coach when Kim Mulkey left Waco for Baton Rouge. However, going to a fourth school in four years does raise an eyebrow or two.

Although she is listed as a 6-foot guard, Ruby Whitehorn of Clemson might be a better option than someone like Gusters, whose production on the boards, ability to play Arizona’s style of defense, and inability to stay put are questionable. Whitehorn accounted for 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers in her sophomore season. She was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American and made the ACC All-Freshman team her first year.

Amari DeBerry is moving on from UConn. The 6-foot-6 forward hasn’t seen much time in her first three years in Storrs, but she is another former McDonald’s All-American who might just need an opportunity and blessings from the health gods.

Oregon State has started to hemorrhage top players ahead of the team’s affiliate status with the WCC next season. Already in the portal are Talia von Oelhoffen and Timea Gardiner. Expectations are that Raegan Beers will follow shortly.

Gardiner might be the best fit if Arizona goes for any of them. She had the Wildcats in her top seven before committing to the Beavers, although her final three were Oregon State, UCLA, and Stanford. She scored 11.6 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per contest last season while shooting 39.5 percent from 3.

Another rising junior who was recruited by Arizona is KK Bransford out of Notre Dame. The Wildcats were one of four teams to get an official visit when she was in high school. She averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.

Two others who visited Arizona are in the portal out of Oregon: Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray. Both are from the state of Ohio, though, so they may be looking to get closer to home. VanSlooten could help fill some of the Wildcats’ needs inside if she is open to staying out West.

Kennedy Basham is also leaving Oregon. The Phoenix-area native has height, but she has been quite lithe most of her career. There are some players who are quite thin but are also physical. Cameron Brink comes to mind. Whether Basham is that kind of player is open to question. She was offered by Arizona while in high school.

Texas A&M has started bleeding players, including former McDonald’s All-American Janiah Barker. The 6-foot-4 forward was good for 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last year after an injury-plagued freshman season.

The next big question is whether the somewhat expected retirement of Tara VanDerveer puts some of her former players on the market. Rumors have already started about forward Kiki Iriafen, who would undoubtedly have countless suitors with lots of money to throw around if she chose to go.

The problem for Arizona will be who Barnes can get with the resources she has. Arizona administrators have not offered any concrete thoughts on the future of women’s NIL initiatives when asked. Platitudes about how they know it’s important and how it will happen eventually have been the standard responses since NIL became a factor.

Barnes will also have to put down rumors that she is considering other jobs, specifically the Marquette opening, sooner rather than later. The athletic department could help with that by getting an extension done. Her last one was signed in 2021, the same year Tommy Lloyd was hired. Lloyd was given an extension in February. Her contract runs through 2025-26; his latest extension runs through 2028-29.