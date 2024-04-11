Isis Beh announces return to Arizona women’s basketball for 2024-25 season

Depth in the post is probably the biggest need for the Arizona Wildcats next season. While several players are available in the transfer portal, head coach Adia Barnes had one on campus she has been trying to convince to return for another season. It worked, as Isis Beh announced her return via the program’s social media accounts on Thursday morning.

Beh thanked the Arizona fans, saying she was amazed by the passion for women’s basketball in Tucson. She also praised the city’s sense of community and culture, calling it beautiful and diverse.

“Adia and the entire staff have been there for me through thick and thin,” Beh wrote. “They are the best in the game. My teammates have been ten toes down all season. They have become my sisters. I can’t leave all that love behind.”

Barnes said several times late in the season that she wasn’t sure Beh liked school enough to return for another season. Beh was not working on a degree; she is taking random classes to remain eligible. She has plans to get her real estate license and work in that field.

It can wait another year.

Barnes gets a player who stepped in and did whatever was asked of her. Along with the rest of Arizona’s frontcourt, she dealt with foul trouble often, but she tried to curb that as the season progressed, the bench shortened, and they needed the bigs to stay on the floor. She stopped going for blocks that were getting her in trouble, and she stopped reaching if she got beat.

She appeared in 32 games for Arizona last season, making three starts. She played a career-high 21.4 minutes per game. On the court, her biggest impact came on the offensive boards where she accounted for 1.5 per game. That amounts to 2.9 per 40 minutes.

Beh had a 47.1 percent field goal percentage and hit 30 percent (3 of 10) of her 3-point shots. She connected on 71.4 percent of her free throws.

Her contributions increased during conference play when her 4.9 points per game overall increased to 5.7 against Pac-12 opponents although her percentages dropped across the board. Her rebounds increased from 2.9 overall to 3.3 with 1.8 coming on the offensive end of the court. She increased her assists from 1.1 per game overall to 1.6 per game in conference play and decreased her turnovers slightly from 1.4 overall to 1.3 in league play.

On a per-40-minute basis, Beh accounted for 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Those totals are down from her time at West Virginia and UNLV, but Arizona tends to rebound less than many other programs.

Beh was also important off the court. Barnes called her the team’s best recruiter.

Beh arrived at Arizona last year after a much-traveled career during which she dealt with injuries. She said that having Bett Shelby on the staff was important because Shelby got her out of a difficult situation at a junior college when she was injured, bringing her to West Virginia despite the fact that she was still recovering and had to sit out her first year there.

Beh has spent most of her college career primarily as a defender, but she showed she had some offensive chops when given the opportunity and the need. She scored a career-high 29 points on Feb. 28 against Washington in a triple-overtime victory, hitting 10 of 11 shots and going 7 for 10 at the free throw line. Her 90.9 percent success rate in that game tied for the second-highest shooting percentage in program history. She connected on both of her 3-point shots, making it three straight after going 1-1 against Washington State two days before.