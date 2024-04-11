Arizona women’s basketball commit Lauryn Swann makes final 2024 ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 rankings

When Lauryn Swann, Arizona’s lone domestic commit gave her verbal to the Wildcats the first week of February, she was outside ESPN’s HoopGurlz Top 100. At the time, the service stated that she was edging towards being ranked due to her improved health and development. The move is now complete.

Swann debuted at No. 81 in the final 2024 HoopGurlz Top 100, which was released on Wednesday. It marks the second straight year that head coach Adia Barnes and her staff added a ranked player late in the recruiting cycle. Last year it was Skylar Jones, who reopened her recruitment after initially giving a verbal to Missouri.

Swann is a late bloomer partially due to injuries she suffered earlier in her career. She had shoulder surgery before the 2022-23 season. Since then, HoopGurlz notes that she has gotten into better shape and improved her game as a result of better health.

Swann plays high school ball at Long Island Lutheran, one of the top high school programs in the country. She plays club ball for Exodus. Both programs produced former Wildcat Paris Clark.

Players will be able to sign again on Wednesday, Apr. 17. Swann is one of three incoming freshmen expected to ink papers to attend Arizona, joining German guard Mailien Rolf and Serbian forward Katarina Knežević. Arizona also has a verbal commitment from North Carolina transfer Paulina Paris.

It’s the second piece of good news that the Wildcats have received in recent days. Forward Isis Beh announced that she would return for her final year of college basketball on Thursday morning.