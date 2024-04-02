Former North Carolina guard Paulina Paris commits to Arizona women’s basketball

The states of New York and North Carolina have been good to Arizona’s basketball teams. A year after the men’s team picked up Caleb Love from the Tar Heels, the women’s team has added a UNC guard of their own in sophomore Paulina Paris.

Paris sat out with a lower-body injury for much of her sophomore season. Her last game came on Jan. 14. She entered the portal just over a week ago.

Before the unfortunate end of her year, Paris averaged 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.3 minutes per game. She started in eight of her 15 appearances including the last seven games before her injury.

Paris comes from Congers, New York where she starred for Saddle River Day School. Arizona added another New Yorker when class of 2024 guard Lauryn Swann out of Long Island Lutheran committed two months ago.

Coming out of high school, she was ranked 27th in the class of 2022 by ESPN HoopGurlz. The service had her as a four-star recruit and the No. 7 point guard in the class. She was named to the Jordan Brand Classic all-star game and was named Naismith High School All-American honorable mention as a senior.

At Saddle River, she led her team to the state championship game where she scored 23 points in a losing effort.

She arrived in Chapel Hill as the only true freshman on the 2022-23 team, joining two redshirt freshmen as the only rookies. Despite being on an experienced team, she played in all 33 games and made four midseason starts while averaging 20.2 minutes per game. She contributed 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest in her freshman campaign.

Paris will have two years of eligibility remaining. As of now, she is set to join returners Jada Williams, Breya Cunningham, Skylar Jones, Courtney Blakely, Montaya Dew, Erin Tack, and Brooklyn Rhodes and freshmen Katarina Knezevic, Mailien Rolf, and Swann. That gives Arizona six guards and five forwards with the expectation that head coach Adia Barnes could add as many as three more transfers.