Arizona center Oumar Ballo to enter NCAA transfer portal

Arizona center Oumar Ballo is electing to use his extra year of eligibility but it won’t be playing for the Wildcats.

Thank you Tucson pic.twitter.com/mCsNgNW7Sd — Oumar Ballo (@OumarBallo32) April 8, 2024

Ballo has an additional year of eligibility because the NCAA granted student-athletes affected by COVID-19 an extra year. The Mali native is entering his sixth season of college basketball. He redshirted as a freshman at Gonzaga before playing one year with the Bulldogs, then transferring to Arizona.

Ballo averaged 12.9 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds in his senior season at Arizona. He was named First Team All Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Ballo leaves Arizona as one of 10 players with 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds.

The 7-footer is likely to be one of the most sought after pickups in the transfer portal.

While Ballo returning to Arizona for another season was always an option, it would have meant the program risking losing additional players to the transfer portal. Arizona has already seen sophomore wing Filip Borovicinan and freshman forward Paulius Murauskas leave.

Arizona brings back centers Dylan Anderson and Motiejus Krivas and forward Henri Veesaar. Arizona will also bring in high school big man Emmanuel Stephen, a 7-footer who is considered a top-100 recruit.

Other Arizona seniors with remaining eligibility include guard Caleb Love and wing Pelle Larsson. Neither player has yet put their name in the NBA Draft.