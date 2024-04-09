Arizona guard Kylan Boswell to enter transfer portal

The Kylan Boswell era at Arizona appears to be over.

Boswell has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

NEWS: Arizona guard Kylan Boswell has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Started 35 games and averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists this past season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 9, 2024

Boswell started 35 games as a sophomore, averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists. The 18-year-old struggled at times with consistency and towards the end of the season saw a reduced role at the point guard position.

With two years of remaining eligibility and plenty of potential, Boswell is sure to garner interest from high major programs.

Boswell’s departure means that Jaden Bradley will likely assume starting point guard duties next season. Arizona could turn to the transfer portal to fill its backcourt, which currently consists of Bradley, KJ Lewis, Conrad Martinez and incoming freshmen Jamari Phillips and Joson Sanon.

There’s also a chance that Pelle Larsson or Caleb Love could come back, as they both have one more year of college eligibility.

Arizona’s roster next season is sure to look a lot different than this year. The program has already lost Boswell, Oumar Ballo, Dylan Anderson, Filip Borovicanin and Paulius Murauskas to the transfer portal, while Keshad Johnson is out of eligibility.