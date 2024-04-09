Arizona men’s basketball finishes 11th in final Associated Press poll

By and large, preseason polls in college sports are meaningless. They’re too heavily weighted on info from the previous year and don’t have any results to back them up.

But sometimes they hit the nail right on the head, as was the case for Arizona.

The Wildcats finished 11th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, one spot ahead of where they were in the preseason edition. They also finished in the same place (No. 6) as they began 2023-24 in KenPom.com’s ratings.

Arizona (27-9) reached the Sweet 16 this season, falling to Clemson in the West Region semifinals, but still finished two spots ahead of the Tigers (24-12). No. 23 Washington State (25-10) was the only other team from the final season of the Pac-12 to finish ranked.

Four teams that the UA will square off against in the Big 12 in 2024-25 finished ranked. Houston (32-5) finished third and Iowa State (29-8) finished eighth after each also lost in the Sweet 16, while Baylor (24-11) ended 16th and Kansas (23-11) 19th.