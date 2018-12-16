Nick Foles leads Eagles to big road win vs. Rams

Nick Foles is at it again.

Taking over for injured starting quarterback Carson Wentz, Foles completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards on Sunday night, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an impressive 30-23 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 7-7 and stay alive in the NFC East divisional race, and also boost their chances of securing a Wild Card berth. The Rams were 11-2 and unbeaten in the L.A. Coliseum before Sunday’s loss.

It marked the first time Foles got the nod for the Eagles since he started the first two games of the season back in September. The former Arizona Wildcat is likely to finish the season as the Eagles’ No. 1 QB, since Wentz is recovering from what is believed to be a season-ending back injury.

That is similar to what happened last season when Foles replaced an injured Wentz late in the year and led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title, being named Super Bowl MVP along the way.

Philadelphia still has a lot of work to do just to make the playoffs, but perhaps Sunday was the start of another magical run.