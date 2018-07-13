The Arizona Wildcats have landed three-star wide receiver Jalen Johnson, as the 2019 prospect announced his commitment to the UA on Friday (via Twitter).

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver, Johnson is the No. 1,300 player and No. 147 receiver in his class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Johnson attends Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Corona, California where he is also on the track team. He runs a 4.55 40-yard dash and has a max vertical of 36.5 inches, per 247Sports.

Johnson had 10 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in six games as a junior, per MaxPreps.

He is the first wide receiver Arizona has landed in this class. Johnson also had offers from Utah, Oregon State, New Mexico, and Colorado State.

Johnson is the Wildcats’ eighth commit. Their 2019 class now ranks 73rd in the country and ninth in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.