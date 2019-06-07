Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Houston offensive lineman Cedric Melton

Arizona’s commitment to load up on offensive linemen and talent from Texas have come together in the form of 3-star Houston product Cedric Melton, who committed to the Wildcats on Friday as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Melton is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1,736 player in the 2020 class, as well as the 149th-best offensive tackle and the No. 228 prospect from Texas. He holds offers from 17 Division I schools including Houston, Memphis, Texas Tech and Utah State. Melton was offered by Arizona on May 15.

He is the fourth commitment for Arizona in 2020 and the second on Friday. Earlier the Wildcats got a pledge from 3-star Missouri center Josh Baker.