Arizona football to wear ‘Dress Whites’ uniforms vs. Utah for Military Appreciation Day

By Brian J. Pedersen
The Arizona Wildcats will be in white for their home finale Saturday against Utah, but with a twist.

Special “Dress Whites” uniforms will be worn by the UA to commemorate Military Appreciation Day, the school announced Thursday.

With fullback Clay Markoff serving as the model, the white jerseys will have red numbers with a digital camouflage tint to them. The sleeves are blue digital camo, and on the right shoulder is a patch commemorating the 355th Fighter Wing, a unit of the Air Force stationed at Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Arizona’s white helmets will also have a sticker on the back for D-M.

This is not the first time the UA has wore military-themed uniforms. In 2016 it donned gray tops that honored the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, during which the U.S.S. Arizona was sunk.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

