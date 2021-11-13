Arizona vs. Utah score predictions

The Arizona Wildcats finish up their 2021 home slate with a visit from the Utah Utes on Saturday.

Utah (6-3, 5-1) leads the Pac-12 South Division and has won four straight over Arizona (1-8, 1-5). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Utes are 24-point favorites.

Who will win? Here’s what our staff thinks:

Adam Green — Utah wins 38-10

Arizona finally won a game, and their reward — besides ending the longest losing streak in the nation — is a date with what might be the best team in the Pac-12. Utah is playing excellent football, and they are simply a matchup nightmare for the Cats.

Even if Arizona was a healthy team the Utes would still be heavy favorites, and unfortunately for the Wildcats they are anything but healthy.

So unfortunately the winning streak will end, but at least it will be to a worthy opponent.

Brandon Combs — Utah wins 28-17

This is a tough game. Utah absolutely demolished Stanford last week, and they are smelling the Pac-12 Championship as well.

Arizona is fresh off their first win in over two years. The problem? Will all the players who have been injured, including Will Plummer, be healthy and ready to play? Honestly, besides Plummer, the offense NEEDS Donovan Laie and Jordan Morgan back. J.T. Hand played very well at LG and Josh Baker showed that the center position is in good hands once Josh McCauley graduates. However, besides McCauley, Laie is Arizona’s best lineman.

I think the defense will play admirably, but I think the offense stalls a couple of times.

Ronnie Stoffle — Utah wins 38-10

I’m not going to let this game distract me from the fact that the losing streak is over. It’s Senior Day and I’m glad they will enter this game off a win.

Unfortunately Utah will roll in this one. However, the losing streak has ended!

Kim Doss — Utah wins 35-6

Will Plummer was a total gamer in his last outing. His hand was bleeding profusely, but he knew he was the only one who was really capable of going back into the game to get the Wildcats their first win in two years. Getting stitched up and heading back in is something that should assure that his name is remembered fondly by Arizona fans.

That said, even with a healthy hand, Plummer has enough shortcomings as a quarterback that Utah would be a serious problem. The Wildcats have averaged 16 points per game this season. Even that was too much to ask against a Cal team that was missing at least 24 players last week.

The Wildcats are definitely not playing California this week. Their 16 ppg are dead last in the Pac-12. The Utes average a league-leading 35.4 ppg. Arizona has scored just 14 TDs all season; Utah has scored 42. Once again, those are the worst and best marks in the league. The Utes have only had to settle for a field goal eight times, while the Wildcats have had to do it 14 times. That ties the Utes for seventh, but there’s only ASU that has had to settle for three points fewer times. Arizona, meanwhile, is second in the conference for settling for field goals over touchdowns.

Brian J. Pedersen — Utah wins 37-15

Back to reality for Arizona after the euphoria of the Cal win. Utah may not be the best team the Wildcats will play this season but they’re by far playing the best football right now. This isn’t an opponent you can make mistakes against, and even in last week’s victory there were still too many miscues to allow for a real chance in this one.

The real drama will be if the UA can continue to be cover kings in large-spread games. That will make the final drives a sweat for whatever side you’re on.