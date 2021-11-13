Arizona vs. Utah game thread

It’s game day! The last one in Tucson!

The Arizona Wildcats, fresh off ending their 20-game losing streak, host the Utah Utes on Senior Day. It’s also Military Appreciation Day, with the Wildcats donning special ‘Dress Whites’ uniforms.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Utah is listed as a 24-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Utah pregame coverage: