Arizona football opens as 2-score underdog for visit to Washington State

Bet against Arizona at your own peril. Against the spread, at least.

The Wildcats have opened as a 15.5-point underdog for Friday night’s game at Washington State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That marks the eighth time this season the UA has opened as an underdog of at least two scores, covering in six of the previous seven including Saturday’ when they lost 38-29 at home to Utah as 24-point underdogs.

Arizona (1-9, 1-5 Pac-12) is 6-4 against the spread overall this season, which is tied for the best ATS mark in the conference. The Wildcats are 2-1 ATS on the road, covering at Oregon and USC but not in the 34-0 loss to Colorado when it was 6-point underdogs.

Washington State (5-5, 4-3) is coming off a 38-24 loss at Oregon, but the Cougars are 6-4 against the spread. They also have four of the last six against Arizona, the last two in Pullman by an average of 51.5 points.

For over/under bettors, the number has been set at 53.5. The current forecast for Friday night in Pullman is in the low 40s with a chance of rain.