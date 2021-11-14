Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades against Utah

The Arizona Wildcats played 67 offensive snaps and 77 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 38-29 loss to the Utah Utes. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.
Offense
- RT Paiton Fears, 67 (53.4)
- LT Jordan Morgan, 67 (56.6)
- LG Donovan Laie, 67 (56.5)
- TE Alex Lines, 66 (44.6)
- QB Will Plummer, 64 (57.2)
- C Josh McCauley, 64 (56.7)
- WR Stanley Berryhill, 56 (61.4)
- WR Dorian Singer, 48 (58.2)
- RG Josh Donovan, 45 (56.0)
- WR Anthony Simpson, 34 (69.0)
- RB Michael Wiley, 29 (56.3)
- WR Stevie Rocker Jr., 25 (58.5)
- RG Josh Baker, 25 (80.4)
- WR Brian Casteel, 20 (58.6)
- WR Boobie Curry, 14 (57.7)
- WR Tayvian Cunningham, 9 (51.3)
- TE Bryce Wolma, 9 (42.9)
- RB Jalen John, 8 (73.1)
- WR Jamarye Joiner, 8 (69.2)
- RB Clay Markoff, 8 (57.2)
- RB Drake Anderson, 4 (59.4)
Defense
- S Jaydin Young, 77 (52.5)
- CB Treydan Stukes, 77 (62.0)
- CB Christian Ronald-Wallace, 77 (59.5)
- S Jaxen Turner, 76 (60.8)
- S Christian Young, 70 (56.4)
- LB Anthony Pandy, 70 (56.6)
- DE Jalen Harris, 70 (63.4)
- LB Jerry Roberts, 68 (64.1)
- DL Trevon Mason, 63 (39.3)
- DL Kyon Barrs, 60 (49.3)
- DL Mo Diallo, 38 (51.3)
- LB Kenny Herbert, 38 (54.2)
- DT Paris Shand, 25 (59.7)
- LB Rashie Hodge, 15 (31.6)
- S Isaiah Mays, 13 (68.5)
- DL Leveel Tatum, 8 (59.1)
- LB Malik Reed, 2 (60.2)
The Player Grading Scale:— PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2015
100-90 Elite
89-85 Pro Bowler
84-70 Starter
69-60 Backup
59-0 Replaceable
