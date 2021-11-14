Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades against Utah

The Arizona Wildcats played 67 offensive snaps and 77 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 38-29 loss to the Utah Utes. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

RT Paiton Fears, 67 (53.4)

LT Jordan Morgan, 67 (56.6)

LG Donovan Laie, 67 (56.5)

TE Alex Lines, 66 (44.6)

QB Will Plummer, 64 (57.2)

C Josh McCauley, 64 (56.7)

WR Stanley Berryhill, 56 (61.4)

WR Dorian Singer, 48 (58.2)

RG Josh Donovan, 45 (56.0)

WR Anthony Simpson, 34 (69.0)

RB Michael Wiley, 29 (56.3)

WR Stevie Rocker Jr., 25 (58.5)

RG Josh Baker, 25 (80.4)

WR Brian Casteel, 20 (58.6)

WR Boobie Curry, 14 (57.7)

WR Tayvian Cunningham, 9 (51.3)

TE Bryce Wolma, 9 (42.9)

RB Jalen John, 8 (73.1)

WR Jamarye Joiner, 8 (69.2)

RB Clay Markoff, 8 (57.2)

RB Drake Anderson, 4 (59.4)

Defense

S Jaydin Young, 77 (52.5)

CB Treydan Stukes, 77 (62.0)

CB Christian Ronald-Wallace, 77 (59.5)

S Jaxen Turner, 76 (60.8)

S Christian Young, 70 (56.4)

LB Anthony Pandy, 70 (56.6)

DE Jalen Harris, 70 (63.4)

LB Jerry Roberts, 68 (64.1)

DL Trevon Mason, 63 (39.3)

DL Kyon Barrs, 60 (49.3)

DL Mo Diallo, 38 (51.3)

LB Kenny Herbert, 38 (54.2)

DT Paris Shand, 25 (59.7)

LB Rashie Hodge, 15 (31.6)

S Isaiah Mays, 13 (68.5)

DL Leveel Tatum, 8 (59.1)

LB Malik Reed, 2 (60.2)