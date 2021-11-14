 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades against Utah

By Ezra Amacher
/ new
arizona-wildcats-football-utah-utes-pro-football-focus-snaps-ratings-analysis-2021-pac12 Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats played 67 offensive snaps and 77 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 38-29 loss to the Utah Utes. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

  • RT Paiton Fears, 67 (53.4)
  • LT Jordan Morgan, 67 (56.6)
  • LG Donovan Laie, 67 (56.5)
  • TE Alex Lines, 66 (44.6)
  • QB Will Plummer, 64 (57.2)
  • C Josh McCauley, 64 (56.7)
  • WR Stanley Berryhill, 56 (61.4)
  • WR Dorian Singer, 48 (58.2)
  • RG Josh Donovan, 45 (56.0)
  • WR Anthony Simpson, 34 (69.0)
  • RB Michael Wiley, 29 (56.3)
  • WR Stevie Rocker Jr., 25 (58.5)
  • RG Josh Baker, 25 (80.4)
  • WR Brian Casteel, 20 (58.6)
  • WR Boobie Curry, 14 (57.7)
  • WR Tayvian Cunningham, 9 (51.3)
  • TE Bryce Wolma, 9 (42.9)
  • RB Jalen John, 8 (73.1)
  • WR Jamarye Joiner, 8 (69.2)
  • RB Clay Markoff, 8 (57.2)
  • RB Drake Anderson, 4 (59.4)

Defense

  • S Jaydin Young, 77 (52.5)
  • CB Treydan Stukes, 77 (62.0)
  • CB Christian Ronald-Wallace, 77 (59.5)
  • S Jaxen Turner, 76 (60.8)
  • S Christian Young, 70 (56.4)
  • LB Anthony Pandy, 70 (56.6)
  • DE Jalen Harris, 70 (63.4)
  • LB Jerry Roberts, 68 (64.1)
  • DL Trevon Mason, 63 (39.3)
  • DL Kyon Barrs, 60 (49.3)
  • DL Mo Diallo, 38 (51.3)
  • LB Kenny Herbert, 38 (54.2)
  • DT Paris Shand, 25 (59.7)
  • LB Rashie Hodge, 15 (31.6)
  • S Isaiah Mays, 13 (68.5)
  • DL Leveel Tatum, 8 (59.1)
  • LB Malik Reed, 2 (60.2)

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...