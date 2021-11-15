Kickoff time, TV info announced for Territorial Cup battle in Tempe

The beginning of the end of Arizona’s first season under Jedd Fisch is now locked into a start time.

The Arizona Wildcats will visit ASU for the Territorial Cup on Nov. 27, with the game set for a 2 p.m. MT kickoff. Pac-12 Network will air the 95th all-time meeting between the schools.

This will be the first daytime kickoff in the series since 2018, when Arizona blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead at home to fall 41-40 to ASU. That loss is part of a 4-game skid for the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) against the Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2), the most recent being the embarrassing 70-7 loss at Arizona Stadium last December that served as the final game of the Kevin Sumlin era.

ASU has won the last four meetings in Tempe, with Arizona’s last win coming in 2011.

The 2 p.m. kickoff means the football game will be nearing its end as Arizona’s men’s basketball team tips off at home against Sacramento State. The Wildcats and Hornets are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. MT on Nov. 27, also airing on the Pac-12 Network.