3-star linebacker Tristan Monday flips commitment from Arizona to Wisconsin

College football’s early signing period begins a month from today, and the list of prospects who might be signing with Arizona on that day just went down by one.

Tristan Monday, a 3-star linebacker from Scottsdale, has flipped his commitment from the Wildcats to Wisconsin after making an official visit to Madison over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Monday is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 834 player in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the No. 77 linebacker in the country and the 12th-best player from Arizona. He committed to the UA in March, over offers from Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State, but in late October Wisconsin extended an offer and invited him to attend Saturday’s win over Northwestern.

“I was excited,” Monday told 247Sports. “Wisconsin was the first school I started talking to in my freshman year.”

Monday’s decommitment leaves Arizona with 15 commitments for 2022, including three at linebacker. The UA’s class is ranked 36th nationally and third in the Pac-12.