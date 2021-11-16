How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 10 of NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

The Patriots offense kept Folk busy Sunday, as he went 6-for-6 in extra point attempts along with a 38-yard made field goal in New England’s 45-7 romp over Cleveland. Folk, who turned 37 last week, has made 22 of 24 field goal attempts this season.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF didn’t record any stats in San Francisco’s 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but he did provide excellent pass coverage on LA’s Tyler Higbee to foil a trick play.

D.J. Jones gets the tackle, but Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles gets credit for taking away Hekker's pass target. https://t.co/Lkc9UDOh5a — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 16, 2021

J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots

Taylor recorded six carries for just 11 yards against the Browns. The increase in carries came after Patriots lead rusher Damien Harris was ruled out for Sunday.

Taylor also returned a kickoff for 25 yards.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank was placed on injured reserve (knee) ahead of Tennessee’s 23-21 victory over New Orleans.